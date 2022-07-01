The TakeCHARGE Campaign Moves to Step #4: Help Prevent Infections — Ask Care-Givers to Wash Their Hands
Patient safety public awareness campaign moves to July's target activity.
It’s about respect and trust. How can I trust someone who doesn’t respect me by simply cleaning their hands and following safe required practices”WANTAGH, NY, US, July 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Wash your hands. Wash for at least 20 seconds. Do it often." How many times have we heard this advice from medical professionals since the COVID-19 pandemic began? That's because since the 19th century hand-washing has been at the heart of efforts to prevent and contain infections.
— Ilene Corina, BCPA
Medical staff have been required to do this for many years, but the reality of health care practice means that it doesn't always happen. Today we're all encouraged to do it, and for more than 20 years, Pulse Center for Patient Safety Education and Advocacy has been teaching individuals how to insist — respectfully but firmly — that clinicians wash their hands in the patient's presence, even if they claim they did it just before entering the room. Today, it's more important than ever.
Now, Step 4!
Now Pulse's message has become Step 4 of the TakeCHARGE Campaign: 5 Steps to Safer Health Care (https://takecharge.care) The campaign encourages everyone to take five steps, over five months, that will help lead to safer health care for all. Learn more about Step 4 here (https://takecharge.care/step-4/), including videos on how to talk to your doctor about hand-washing, and how to wash hands properly.
According to campaign co-director and Pulse President Ilene Corina, BCPA, "Most people will perform better when they think they're being observed or assessed, that's only natural. That means it's up to us — patients, their families, and professional patient advocates — to keep up the vigilance. When we can demonstrate to healthcare staff that we know about the risks to patients and the measures that can reduce those risks, we may help reduce the death rates too."
“But it’s not just about germs,” she adds. “It’s about respect and trust. How can I trust someone who doesn’t respect me by simply cleaning their hands and following safe required practices?"
