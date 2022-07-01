Submit Release
Construction Prompts Temporary Closure of Volkswagen Drive in Chattanooga, Hamilton County

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. – As part of the construction of a state industrial access road (Ferdinand Piech Way) serving the Volkswagen Group of America supplier park in Chattanooga, Tennessee Department of Transportation contracts crews will close a portion of Volkswagen Drive from Exit 9 on I-75 to the intersection of Ferdinand Piech Way and Still Hollow Loop beginning at 6:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday, July 5, 2022, to no later than 9:00 p.m. ET on Friday, July 8, 2022. Work will consist of grading, paving, and construction of new traffic alignments.

Alternative Access to Volkswagen Drive

From I-75 South

  • Take Exit 7 (Bonny Oaks Drive), turn right onto Bonny Oaks Drive, travel approximately one mile to the South entrance of Enterprise South Industrial Park, turn right onto Volkswagen Drive

From I-75 North  

  • Take Exit 7B (Bonny Oaks Drive), merge onto Bonny Oaks Drive, travel approximately one mile to the South entrance of Enterprise South Industrial Park, turn right onto Volkswagen Drive

Detour signage will be posted. All major stakeholders residing within the Enterprise South Industrial Park have been notified of this closure.  

From your desktop or mobile device, get the latest construction activity and live streaming SmartWay traffic cameras at www.TNSmartWay.com/Traffic. Travelers can also dial 511 from any land-line or cellular phone for travel information, or follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/TN511 for statewide travel or Chattanooga area alerts @Chattanooga511 or any of TDOT’s other Twitter pages.

As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and Know Before You Go! by checking travel conditions before leaving for your destination. Drivers should never tweet, text, or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel.

