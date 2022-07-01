July 1, 2022 – TWC Grants Fund Camp Code for Middle School Students

Date: July 1, 2022

Media Contact: Angela Woellner

Phone: 512-463-8556

AUSTIN – Camp Code is underway for hundreds of middle school students after Texas Workforce Commission ( TWC ) awarded 11 grants totaling $551,798 for summer camp scholarships in coding and computer science. The funds provide scholarships for more than 850 students to attend for free and learn problem-solving and analytical skills while getting a head start in science, technology, engineering, and math ( STEM ) careers.

“The camps prepare young people for high-demand, fast-growing tech jobs,” said TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel. “ STEM education is vital as Texas continues to attract industry leaders in technology, health, and science.”

The grants are awarded to independent school districts, universities, and higher education institutions to encourage youth to consider careers in STEM fields at an early age. Lessons focus on high technology, with students working in teams to use programming languages to build games, web pages, and robots. The TWC Labor Market Information Department estimates that of the 20 STEM occupations projected to add the most jobs by 2028, 17 require no more than a bachelor’s degree, and 11 pay more than $100,000 a year for experienced employees.

“The Camp Code scholarships give young teens a great opportunity to participate in creating tomorrow’s technology,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Labor Julian Alvarez. “Similar to using virtual reality technology to explore careers, these camps immerse young people in the STEM fields; there are many occupations from which they can choose.”

Camp Code grants create summer camps offering computer science projects incorporating art and storytelling with robotics, video games, websites, and applications. Some of the exciting camps this year include building and programming robots using the LEGO® Mindstorms Environment, Python Game Design, Code-Your-Own Adventure in Scratch, Maze-Running Robots, and much more.

“Industry leaders and Texas employers want to reach the younger generation and encourage them to pursue technology-driven careers,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Employers Aaron Demerson. “Camp Code is an excellent way to prepare and provide teens with the skills Texas employers need in order to keep up with the fast-moving technology industry.”

The 11 recipients of the Camp Code grants are:

Paris Junior College, $53,246 – the college provides 90 students with an interactive approach to designing and coding robots. The students will use engineering design processes and VEXcode IQ to refine their prototypes; incorporate Block, C++, and VexCode Pro, which are used extensively in the workplace.

University of Houston, $96,592 – the university provides 138 students with the unique approach of the UH DesignYOU! to engage middle school students in coding and STEM concepts and careers based on their pre-existing interests in fashion and retailing.

South Texas College, $43,496 – the college teaches 72 students to create prototypes of different electronic projects utilizing various components, such as LED lights, electrical wiring, breadboards, servos, push buttons, buzzers, phototransistors, and ultrasonic distance sensors.

Texas A&M Engineering Experiment Station ( TEES ), $50,000 – TEES teaches 50 students the topics including coding (Scratch and Python—intermediate and advanced), computer science, computational thinking, engineering design, robotics, microcontrollers, and cybersecurity.

Texas Tech University, $39,722 – the university provides 40 students with experience in industry-standard coding, programming languages and environments, and industry-relevant applications such as mobile, web, robotics, and 3D printing.

Temple College, $42,250 – the college teaches 60 students to use Arduino open-source hardware to code a controller that will operate a simple robot. Students will code the controllers using the C++ language, build the robots, and race the robots on the last day of camp.

Angelo State University, $33,368 – the university organizes three camps for 90 students. The first two camps will focus on beginner-level coding and robotic skills using the LEGO® EV3 Mindstorms Environment. The third will be a more advanced robotics and coding skills camp for students with prior basic coding and robotics skills.

Urban STEM Corporation ( USTEM ), $100,000 – the program immerses 160 students in microcontrollers like Arduino, Raspberry Pi, Texas Instruments, software like Android, Adobe, Raspbian, IDE , Mindstorms EV3, Auto CAD , Tinkercad, Turtle Blocks, Tello, Sphero, and languages that include Scratch, Python, Java Script; products developed/built: Robotics Hand, Drones, Robotic Rovers – (mBot, Spike Prime and Vex), Apps, 3D printed elements and Minecraft.

Texas A&M University-Commerce, $54,124 – the university instructs 80 students on programming, introducing them to C/C++ and Python at a fundamental level. The participants will work in teams to design, build and program a robotic structure using the VEX Robotics V5 Competition starter kit.

Del Mar College, $14,000 – the college offers a hands-on experience for 20 students to provide challenging and innovative concepts in learning, problem-solving, and analytical skills while fostering an interest in computer coding/programming using robots and drones.

Pharr-San Juan-Alamo ISD , $25,000 – the program introduces 50 students to the concepts and practical applications of programming related to STEM careers before being guided through the LEGO MINDSTORMS Robot Inventor kit and curriculum.

