Inmate Visiting List Update Period Change

Agency News

Agency News

July 01, 2022

Inmate Visiting Lists are submitted by the inmate to their counselor in January and July.

Due to the large number of releases that will occur in July and August 2022, the July update period is being pushed to September 2022. This will allow counselors to focus on the release of their assigned inmates.

Inmates who wish to add or remove a visitor from their Inmate Visiting List must submit an updated Inmate Visiting List to their assigned Counselor for review and processing through the Central Visitation Unit during September 1-30, 2022.

