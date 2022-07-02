Sophie Le Gendre, A Woman with Innovative Talents

Delicatesse n°1 Blue n°10 Douceur n° 1

Sophie Le Gendre's works are bothndecorative and transcendental, they illuminate our eyes, and without warning, they shake and pierce our intimate memories.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, July 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sophie Le Gendre has been awarded the ATIM's Top 60 Masters Award by ArtTour International Magazine. Originally from France, this Artist has earned world recognition for her Fashion and Fine Art Photography.

Based in Paris and passionate about images, Sophie le Gendre is recognized by the fashion and Fine Art photography community as a woman with innovative talents. Always in search of a new graphic dimension, the French photographer shares with us her universe where resonant Breaths sparkle. Her works, on one hand, decorative and on the other transcendental, illuminate our eyes, and without warning, they shake and pierce our intimate memories. Each photo is a poem, an ode to life, and unfailing optimism.

Sophie assumes her role as guardian of the light. Accustomed to rewards in France and abroad, Sophie won the prestigious contest « Objectif femmes » (Paris, 2019), the first prize for Photography at the Florence Biennale (Italy, 2021), as well as an Award from the ArtTour International Magazine of New York City (2022). Her works are regularly published in renowned magazines such as Open Eyemagazine / Elle International / Clam Magazine / Art Newspaper Daily.

Sophie Le Gendre was also featured in the Amazon Best-Seller book, ATIM's Top 60 Masters, published by ArtTour International Magazine. This book features all artists awarded the 2022 ATIM's Top 60 Masters Awards

To learn more about this artist, please visit https://sophielegendre.fr/

News provided by Viviana Puello for ArtTour International Magazine