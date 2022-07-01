PSC to Hold Virtual Customer Meeting for Sunny Hills Utility Company

The virtual customer meeting allows customers to comment on Sunny Hills’ rate increase request and its quality of service. Customer input will be considered when the Commission considers the utility’s request.

Sunny Hills’ customers wanting to testify before the PSC by phone at the customer meeting must sign up via the PSC’s online registration form, which will be available on the PSC’s website under Hot Topics. Customers without internet access can sign up to speak by calling the PSC at 1-850-413-7080. Registration will open at 9:00 a.m. EDT on Tuesday, July 5, and close on Friday, July 15 at 12:00 p.m. EDT.

Customers are invited to sign up to speak at the scheduled meeting on:

Tuesday, July 19, 2022

7:00 p.m. EDT, 6:00 p.m. CDT

Customers can watch the live virtual meeting on the PSC’s website. Click the camera icon on the left side toolbar that says “Watch Live Broadcast.”

