Quito welcomes travelers

Visit Quito, the capital of the center of the world, know the magic of its patrimonial Historic Center and discover why your story begins in QuitoQUITO, ECUADOR, July 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Quito Visitors' Bureau communicates to local, national, and foreign tourists that, once the peace agreement between the Government and the indigenous movement was signed, the national strike was lifted, and tourist activity will resume normally.
Quito maintains all its basic services and internal and interprovincial transportation in operation. Besides, the Mariscal Sucre International Airport has never stopped operating and is operational to receive visitors arriving by air.
Visit the capital of the center of the world, know the magic of its patrimonial Historic Center; the beauty of its modern areas; the richness of its rural parishes and the Andean Choco; the ancestral flavors of its gastronomy; and discover why your story begins in Quito.
About Quito Turismo
Quito Visitors' Bureau is the institution that facilitates and manages the development and promotion of tourism and the meeting industry of the Metropolitan District of Quito, in partnership with the tourism system and other productive sectors, for the benefit of local, national, and foreign visitors.
The capital of Ecuador is the closest to the sun and the only place where it is possible to set foot in the northern hemisphere and another in the southern hemisphere. In Quito converge the pre-Hispanic, the colonial, the traditional and the modern. Its historic center was the First Cultural Heritage of Humanity.
Besides to being the cultural and artistic center of the country, it offers exceptional gastronomy and is the gateway to the four worlds of Ecuador: Galapagos, Pacific Coast, Andes, and the Amazon.
