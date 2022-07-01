Submit Release
MDC offers free fishing and outdoors skills classes in July and August at Warsaw

Warsaw, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will offer a free series of fishing and shooting sports skills classes during July and August at the Lost Valley Fish Hatchery in Warsaw. MDC experts and volunteers will teach basic skills and then help participants as they go fishing at the hatchery education pond or try out target shooting with archery equipment or pellet guns.

Each class will feature one of the four lessons offered under MDC’s Discover Nature — Fishing program. Participants must take Lesson One in the first class to take the following three classes. After fishing, safety and techniques for a shooting sport activity will be taught.

These classes are open to participants ages 7 and older. Fishing permits are not required during the catch-and-release fishing activity. COVID-19 safety precautions will be observed. Registration is required.

The classes will include:

For more information about these classes, call Kara Entrop at 660-438-4465 or Mark Miller at 660-530-5500.

