MDC to offer free kayaking programs this summer in the Ozarks

WEST PLAINS, Mo. – Summer is here and the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is encouraging you to spend a day paddling a local waterway or fishing your favorite stream following four free beginner kayaking programs this month.

Get ready to learn key information and safety about kayaking during a ground school portion of the class, then take to kayaking the river!

Fishing poles and bait will be provided if you wish to experience fishing from a kayak in the later portion of the program. Participants 16 and older must possess a valid fishing permit if you choose to fish. Kayaks, paddles, and lifejackets will also be provided. Close-toed shoes are required.

Food and water will not be provided, so please come prepared. A dry bag is also recommended for personal gear. Participants 13 and older are welcome to register; those younger than 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Participants should bring a hat, sunscreen, insect repellant, extra water, and lunch.

Where to meet: July 16 on the Big Piney River between Six Crossings (50.0 river mileage marker) to Ross Access (54.7 river mileage marker). Participants will meet at MDC Ross Access and be shuttled to starting point at Six Crossings access point. Must arrive at Ross Access by 8:50 a.m. to get shuttled to starting point.

Directions to MDC Ross Access: From Duke, take Route K west to Western Road then Windsor Lane north 0.50 mile.

Join us for an evening on the water for a basic flatwater kayaking program!

Join us for an evening on the water for a basic kayaking program!

Get ready for a day out on the water!

Where to meet: MDC Scotts Ford Access and be shuttled to starting point on MDC Woodson K. Woods access point. Must arrive at Scotts Ford by 8:50 a.m. to get shuttled to starting point.

Find more free events near you online at https://mdc.mo.gov/events.