Bluffdale Mayor’s Husband Charged With Threats/Stalking

July 1, 2022

Today, the Utah Attorney General’s Office charged Jason C. Hall, the husband of Bluffdale Mayor Natalie Hall, with multiple counts related to assault, harassment, threats, and stalking against Bluffdale City Councilman Jeff Gaston in 2021. At the time, Gaston was a political opponent running against Mayor Hall in the mayoral election, who eventually dropped out of the race because of the threats received.

Jason Hall is charged with the following:

  • THREATENING ELECTED OFFICIALS—ASSAULT (Third Degree Felony)
  • STALKING (Class A Misdemeanor)
  • THREATS TO INFLUENCE OFFICIAL OR PUBLIC ACTION (Class A Misdemeanor)

Between March and December of 2021, Hall is charged with threatening Gaston multiple times and in various ways, including physical threats at Bluffdale City Park, verbal threats in person, the anonymous delivery of gag gifts, sending demeaning and intimidating messages to his home and workplace, assault, and obtaining or disseminating information to family and coworkers. The charges also state Hall threatened Gaston if he didn’t drop out of the race for mayor. Evidence indicates Hall enlisted the help of a man who worked for Hall, who delivered and mailed several items. That associate is currently under investigation.

Read the Probable Cause statement here.

