Verathon Launches Pediatric Single-use Bronchoscope

Verathon expands its BFlex portfolio of single-use bronchoscopes to include a new 2.8 mm size for pediatric use.

Roper (NYSE:ROP)

BOTHELL, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Verathon®, a global provider of medical devices and the company behind GlideScope®, today announced the release of the BFlex™ 2.8 Single-use Bronchoscope. BFlex™ single-use bronchoscopes are designed specifically for the critical needs of the ICU, OR and ED. The BFlex 2.8 is Verathon’s first single-use pediatric bronchoscope and delivers the drivability and image quality needed for pediatric bronchoscopies, airway management, and lung isolation procedures. This is the fourth size in the BFlex portfolio, allowing Verathon to offer the broadest single-use video laryngoscope and bronchoscope platform in the industry, accommodating pediatric to adult patients across hospital departments.

“We continue to innovate at a rapid pace to provide the best possible solutions for patients and healthcare providers in environments with increasing complexity related to treatment and sanitization,” said Tim Shauf, Vice President and General Manager of the Verathon Respiratory Business Unit. “We have seen tremendous and rapid adoption of our single-use bronchoscopes which are now in over half of US hospitals. Clinicians are seeing that our single-use bronchoscopes provide a safe, high-quality solution for their bronchoscopy needs. And now with our BFlex 2.8 line extension, we can extend this benefit to pediatric patients as well”.

Like all BFlex products, the new 2.8 mm size operates seamlessly with Verathon’s GlideScope Core System; providing the only Total Airway Solution in the market. BFlex can be used simultaneously with GlideScope’s video laryngoscopes to help the user provide more effective airway management, especially with difficult airways. The BFlex 2.8 delivers the same high-quality visualization, control, and workflow efficiencies that healthcare professionals have relied upon to navigate difficult airways and bronchoscopy procedures since the first BFlex single-use bronchoscope launched in 2019.

The BFlex 2.8 single-use bronchoscope is now available in the US. Visit www.verathon.com to learn more.

About Verathon

Verathon is a global medical device company focused on supporting customers by being their trusted partner, delivering high-quality products that endure over time and ensure clinical and economic utility. Two areas where Verathon has significantly impacted patient care, and become the market leader in each, are airway management and bladder volume measurement. The company’s GlideScope video laryngoscopy and BFlex bronchoscopy solutions and its BladderScan portable ultrasound products effectively address unmet needs for healthcare providers. Verathon, a subsidiary of Roper Technologies, is headquartered in Bothell, Washington, and has international subsidiaries in Canada, Europe, and Asia. For more information, please visit www.verathon.com