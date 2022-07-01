Submit Release
News Search

There were 976 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 202,247 in the last 365 days.

Maryland State Police Arrest Annapolis Man On Child Pornography Charges

Maryland State Police News Release

(ANNAPOLIS, MD) – An Annapolis man was arrested and charged early Thursday afternoon after a Maryland State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigation developed evidence supporting charges of possession of child pornography.

The suspect is identified as Robert Victor Santin, 55, of Annapolis, Maryland.  He is charged with one count of using a computer to transmit a statement for the purpose of encouraging unlawful sexual contact with a minor, 11 counts of possession of child pornography and one count of drug possession. Santin was arrested on Thursday without incident. He is being held without bond at the Anne Arundel County Detention Center

In June 2022, the Maryland State Police Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force received information about a suspect soliciting users online with the purpose of trying to engage in unlawful sexual acts with a minor.  The Maryland State Police ICAC Task Force began an investigation, which led to identifying Santin as a suspect.

At approximately 2:20 p.m. Thursday, troopers arrested Santin in the 300 block of Legion Avenue in Annapolis, Maryland. Investigators also served a search warrant at Santin’s residence. A preliminary forensic review of his electronic devices seized at the residence revealed multiple child pornography files.

The Maryland State Police Computer Crimes Unit coordinates the Maryland Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. This is a combined law enforcement effort involving police departments across Maryland that is made possible in part due to grant funds provided by the Governor’s Office of Crime Control and Prevention (GOCCP) and by a federal grant from the U.S. Department of Justice. Task force investigators focus on identifying those involved in child pornography via the Internet and other related crimes that victimize children. 

Robert Victor Santin

###

CONTACT: Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov

 

 

You just read:

Maryland State Police Arrest Annapolis Man On Child Pornography Charges

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.