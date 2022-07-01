Maryland State Police Arrest Annapolis Man On Child Pornography Charges

July 1, 2022

(ANNAPOLIS, MD) – An Annapolis man was arrested and charged early Thursday afternoon after a Maryland State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigation developed evidence supporting charges of possession of child pornography.

The suspect is identified as Robert Victor Santin, 55, of Annapolis, Maryland. He is charged with one count of using a computer to transmit a statement for the purpose of encouraging unlawful sexual contact with a minor, 11 counts of possession of child pornography and one count of drug possession. Santin was arrested on Thursday without incident. He is being held without bond at the Anne Arundel County Detention Center

In June 2022, the Maryland State Police Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force received information about a suspect soliciting users online with the purpose of trying to engage in unlawful sexual acts with a minor. The Maryland State Police ICAC Task Force began an investigation, which led to identifying Santin as a suspect.

At approximately 2:20 p.m. Thursday, troopers arrested Santin in the 300 block of Legion Avenue in Annapolis, Maryland. Investigators also served a search warrant at Santin’s residence. A preliminary forensic review of his electronic devices seized at the residence revealed multiple child pornography files.

The Maryland State Police Computer Crimes Unit coordinates the Maryland Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. This is a combined law enforcement effort involving police departments across Maryland that is made possible in part due to grant funds provided by the Governor’s Office of Crime Control and Prevention (GOCCP) and by a federal grant from the U.S. Department of Justice. Task force investigators focus on identifying those involved in child pornography via the Internet and other related crimes that victimize children.

