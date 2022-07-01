SWEDEN, July 1 - The Government has decided to provide additional military support to Ukraine. The support consists of materiel requested by Ukraine, including anti-tank weapons, infantry support weapons and mine clearance equipment. In total, this support amounts to a value of approximately SEK 500 million.

Sweden previously decided on four separate occasions to send military equipment, such as anti-tank weapons, personal protective equipment, 24 hour combat rations, mine clearance equipment, small arms, RBS-17 anti-ship missile systems and surplus materiel.

In addition to this military support, Sweden previously provided financial support in the form of two transfers of SEK 500 million and SEK 577 million to the National Bank of Ukraine’s special fundraising account for the country’s armed forces, and a total of SEK 110 million to NATO’s fund to support Ukraine’s armed forces. The Swedish Civil Contingencies Agency has received an additional SEK 100 million to be able to provide support to Ukraine through the EU Civil Protection Mechanism and the UN.

Sweden has also provided humanitarian support amounting to EUR 77 million and issued guarantees to the World Bank totalling EUR 45 million.