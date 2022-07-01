Improve your trapshooting skills at at MDC's Andy Dalton Range program

Body

ASH GROVE, Mo. – Trapshooting is a popular activity for sport shooters and also for hunters trying to improve their shotgun skills.

People can get tips on trapshooting at the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) program “Shotgun – Learning to Shoot Trap, Intermediate Level.” This free program will be July 14 from 6-7:30 p.m. at MDC’s Andy Dalton Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center. This program is for ages 15 and up. It’s not for beginning shotgun shooters, but rather for experienced shotgun shooters who want to learn more about shooting trap. People can register at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/184849

Trap is a shotgun sport shooting activity where clay targets are launched from one “house” which is located 16 yards in front of the shooter. Targets are launched in a 44-degree fan pattern – some are launched straight away from the shooter while others are launched at angles to the left or right. The height of the launch can also be varied.

At the July 14 program, MDC Assistant Range Manager Steve Govero will cover trap-related topics such as how the game of trap works, how to mount your gun, hold points, break points, forward allowance and what type of guns and loads work best. Dalton Range staff will provide 12-gauge shotguns and ammunition, or participants can bring their own unloaded gun to the program. Participants who plan to use their own ammunition should bring a minimum of 50 rounds of new ammunition in the gauge of their gun. People who bring their own shotguns should leave all firearms (including concealed carry handguns) in their vehicles until the classroom portion of the program is finished and individuals are ready to move to the shooting range. There should be no live ammunition or uncased firearms inside the classroom. Participants will be encouraged to social distance in the classroom and while shooting on the range.

MDC’s Andy Dalton Range is located near Ash Grove at 4897 N. Greene County Farm Road 61. People can stay informed about upcoming programs at MDC’s Andy Dalton Range and Outdoor Education Center and other nearby MDC facilities by signing up for text alerts and e-mail bulletins. People who have questions about upcoming events or how to sign up for text alerts from the Dalton Range can call 417-742-4361 or e-mail daltonrange@mdc.mo.gov.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding in-person and virtual programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/events.