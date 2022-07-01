A Unique Rally For A Unique Cause - OmegaPro Rallies With Incredible Fleet Of Supercars From Latvia To Montenegro

The picturesque banks of the Dauvaga river is taken over by supercars rallying for a cause. OmegaPro gears up to race for humanity and peace. A luxury exhibit of supercars in Riga, Latvia for the first time on Route 22.

OneLife Rally, supported by Global Marketing Leaders OmegaPro takes off its sixth year’s tour in a celebration of diversity, generosity and voluntary welfare.

Change is the only constant - explore, experience and excel! Such experiences can be magical & life-altering. Much like this rally that brings a beautiful message to these beautiful locations.” — Andreas Szakacs, CEO, OmegaPro

It’s not often that you see extravagance dedicated to nobility.

It’s not often that you see exuberance for a cause.

It’s not often that you see exorbitance for sustainability.



An Ode to Latvia’s Iconic Route E22



The Latvian capital, Riga, known as the ‘Crown Jewel’ of The Baltics observed the inception of a one-of-a-kind summit that will perhaps go down in the city’s rich history of championing extraordinary contemporary culture in the most stunningly subtle exterior. The OneLife Rally, supported by Global Marketing Leader OmegaPro, came ‘home’ to accelerate its sixth chapter from Riga’s picturesque banks of the Daugava river cascading right next to the archetypal Route E22 - one of Europe’s longest cross-continental routes that connect to Asia.

Last year’s Rally recorded a massive 5000+ footfalls from keen automobile enthusiasts and the OmegaPro Community on Day 1 itself, in a setting that looks well set to topple last year’s record of 100,000+ visitors by the end of the rally over the next seven eventful days.



A Luxury Takeover - Supercars take over 11 Novembra Krastmala



Overlooking the calm of the Daugava river, starting the engines from the serene suave of The Grand Kempinski Riga premises, the participating supercars took over one of Riga’s most well-known stretches - 11 Novembra Krastmala throughout Saturday afternoon up until the dusk set in and with a spectacular start on Sunday.

A welcome note from OneLife CEO Nik Papič and attended by OmegaPro corporates, CEO Andreas Szackacs, CNO Dilawar Singh and President Nader Poordeljoo, their motto – when driving becomes a philosophy – was endorsed loud and clear. Showcasing specially designed and modified supercars, this is a rally for automobile enthusiasts giving voice to less privileged children.

With the 2022 edition, the Rally is crossing 10 of the most breathtakingly panoramic European Nations and pit-stopping in 7 of its striking sceneries. Taking off from Riga, this memorable stretch rallies till the southern province of Portonovi, along the Adriatic coastline of Montenegro, marking the end of the season.

2800 kilometers of quaint, unperturbed beauty of the Balkans.

100 uniquely designed, modified supercars and their owners from 30 countries.

Unlimited passion, immeasurable impact.



Participating Supercars - The Legends of Speed, Luxury and Poise



In the next one week, the most sought after, the most rarely manufactured, the most advancedly designed and the most uniquely modified supercars will be roaring past the historic revolution’s most noted byproduct - the Polish capital Warsaw, only to rev through the majestic peaks of Slovakian High Tatras, where sage-like mountains touch the sky looking over dark turquoise mountain lakes of glacier origin.

Super advanced, extremely fast and exotic supercars like Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport, Ferrari 812 Superfast, Ferrari California, Lamborghini Aventador, Lamborghini Huracán, McLaren 720S, Porsche Carrera GT, Bentley Continental GT, Dodge Viper, BMW M8 and Maserati GT drove through the city. Car lovers’ day was made in Ljubljana as they got a chance to take a closer look, take photos and even sit inside these rarest, leanest, meanest and supremely majestic supercars.



Driving Bucket List - Riga to Montenegro in a Flicker



Making this edition of the Rally a true check-off on any automobile enthusiast’s driving bucket list and making it truly the ‘one life’ rally, the middle of this week will have these supercars and their inspirational super-entrepreneurs hit the ‘Green capital’ of Slovenia - Ljubljana.

Next up, it’s time to explore Italy’s deep water port city of the Gulf of Trieste on the craziest wheels ever created for it is considered as a maritime gateway for northern Italy, Germany, Austria and Central Europe and as the end point of the Maritime Silk Road, with its connections to the Suez Canal and Turkey. The city lies at the intersection of Latin, Slavic and Germanic cultures where Central Europe meets the Mediterranean Sea, and is home to diverse ethnic groups and religious communities – in alignment with our key belief – to bring like-minded community together under one roof of core belief and cumulative support system.

The rally comes full circle – as towards the end of this momentous journey, it will, for the first time ever, swim the dreamy blue waters of the Croatian coast in Split before bidding adieu in Portonovi’s Bay of Kotor, heading back to the Balkans in Montenegro.



Driving a Philosophy & Building Wealth without Borders - Aligning The Vision of OmegaPro for Generations to Come



While similar events of likewise magnitude pick much fancier and hyped routes for their cause, OneLife maintains that its ultimate goal is to transform the passion of driving to the antiquity of the realms of pure philosophy to help those in need. This is where creativity and resources come together and entrepreneurial magic begins with the power of global networking from its biggest believers – OmegaPro.

We are is racing to reinstate the faith and attention that is truly deserved by this region - too exquisite to be explained in words. OmegaPro is racing to build wealth without border for people without borders, to help millions of people in need by giving them the platform to take a second chance in life and win. Then, both these industry giants come to a common melting point where together, they want to give back to their communities, to children, to the deprived, to those who need a kind hand to transform their lives, for once and for all.

OmegaPro is for one and all. This rally is a mere instrument to peek through the windows of the successful and learn how they do, what they do - the means of accomplishment, the means of legacy, the means of building a better future for generations to come.