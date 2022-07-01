Skillable Named to Training Industry’s 2022 Top 20 Online Learning Library List

This is the company’s eighth program recognition since May 2020. View all the company's accolades at skillable.com/trophy-case.

NEW PORT RICHEY, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Skillable has been selected by Training Industry as a 2022 Top Training Company for their Online Learning Library. This is the company’s eighth program recognition since May 2020, complementing their inclusion in the 2021 Top 20 Online Learning Library list and Watch List inclusion in the Experiential Learning, Custom Content Development, IT Training, Online Learning Library and Training Outsourcing categories (view the company’s accolades at skillable.com/trophy-case).

Training Industry is the most trusted source of information on the business of learning. Their Top 20 Online Learning Library list is based on thorough analysis of the best and most innovative providers of training services and technologies, focused specifically on the following criteria:

• Breadth and quality of courses, features and capabilities

• Industry visibility, innovation and impact in the online learning library market

• Client and user representation

• Business performance and growth

In addition to serving as an Authorized Lab Host for vendors like Microsoft, CompTIA and EC-Council, Skillable offers Challenge Labs, a catalog of more than 1,000 labs across a variety of topics and technologies such as AWS, Azure, Data, developer languages, IT operations and cybersecurity.

“Skillable’s mission is to increase opportunities through skilling and the hands-on content we offer absolutely serves that purpose,” says Corey Hynes, Chief Executive Officer of Skillable. “I’m proud of our team’s efforts in creating content that both challenges learners and complements their hands-on skilling journeys. Skillable is paving the “learn while doing” path and has plans to offer hundreds more valuable labs in 2022.”

“This year’s Top 20 Online Learning Library Companies features a strong course catalog that sets the standards of quality comprehensive solutions,” said Jessica Schue, Market Research Analyst at Training Industry, Inc. “These organizations offer up-to-date, on-demand content covering a broad array of training topics with the capabilities of customizing the learner experience to keep their learners engaged.”

About Training Industry, Inc.

Training Industry (https://trainingindustry.com) is the most trusted source of information on the business of learning. Our authority is built on deep ties with more than 450 expert contributors who share insights and actionable information with their peers. Training Industry’s courses, live events, articles, magazine, webinars, podcast, research and reports generate more than 10 million industry interactions each year, while the Top 20 Training Companies Lists help business leaders find the right training partners. For a complimentary referral, visit https://trainingindustry.com/rfp

About Skillable

Skillable is the virtual labs platform built to adapt quickly in the face of constant change. A three-time Inc. 5000 company, Skillable believes validated experiences and challenge-centric learning will transform the way organizations upskill their customers, partners and employees. Industry leaders such as Microsoft, Amazon, IBM, Veritas, Skillsoft and New Horizons trust Skillable’s full-stack lab development and hosting platform, generating 2.5 million lab launches to date in 2022 and more than 24 million lab launches over its tenure.