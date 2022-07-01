Submit Release
Maryland State Police IMPACT For July 2022

Maryland State Police News Release

(PIKESVILLE, MD) — The July 2022 Maryland State Police IMPACT Update is now available. Articles in this edition include:

  • Maryland State Police Support Special Olympics At Torch Run, Summer Games;
  • PHOTOS: 2022 Law Enforcement Torch Run, Special Olympics Maryland Summer Games;
  • ADL Honors MSP Homicide Detective;
  • Trooper Named Maryland’s Top EMS Clinician;
  • MSP Personnel Honored For Safety Effort;
  • Troopers Support Fallen Hero’s Daughter At 8th Grade Graduation;
  • Autism Awareness Advocate Visits North East Barrack;
  • PHOTOS: Forestville Barrack In The Community;
  • Online ‘Sextortion’ Cases Of Teens On The Rise

To read the latest edition of the Maryland State Police IMPACT Update, click on: IMPACT July 2022.

