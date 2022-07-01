Maryland State Police IMPACT For July 2022

July 1, 2022

(PIKESVILLE, MD) — The July 2022 Maryland State Police IMPACT Update is now available. Articles in this edition include:

Maryland State Police Support Special Olympics At Torch Run, Summer Games;

PHOTOS: 2022 Law Enforcement Torch Run, Special Olympics Maryland Summer Games;

ADL Honors MSP Homicide Detective;

Trooper Named Maryland’s Top EMS Clinician;

MSP Personnel Honored For Safety Effort;

Troopers Support Fallen Hero’s Daughter At 8th Grade Graduation;

Autism Awareness Advocate Visits North East Barrack;

PHOTOS: Forestville Barrack In The Community;

Online ‘Sextortion’ Cases Of Teens On The Rise

To read the latest edition of the Maryland State Police IMPACT Update, click on: IMPACT July 2022.