How to Satisfy the New Regulatory training Requirements Regarding SMS within an EASA Part 145 Organisation?
Sofema Aviation Services (SAS) and Sofema Online (SOL) are pleased to present the EASA Part 145 Safety Training (SMS) Bridging CourseSOFIA, BULGARIA, July 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sofema Aviation Services (SAS) www.sassofia.com and Sofema Online (SOL) www.sofemaonline.com provide a 1-day solution available as classroom/webinar or online training.
This course is offered as the bridging solution for your 145 staff who have completed Initial Human Factors Training and are looking to Transition to include SMS aspects rather than repeat again the initial training.
Please Note – The fully compliant initial course with EASA GM2 145.A.300 (e) is 3 days in duration.
EASA Part 145 Safety Training (SMS) Bridging Course – 1 Day
Available as a Classroom or Webinar training – Register at team@sassofia.com
EASA Part 145 SMS General Training
EASA Part 145 SMS Basic Training
EASA Part 145 SMS Elements, Regulatory Training Compliant with EASA GM2 145.A.300 (e)
Introduction
This is the SMS element only of the newly developed course specifically designed to ensure the delegates cover in sufficient depth, every aspect related to the need to be able to demonstrate compliance with EASA GM2 145.A.300 (e) HF & SMS Training Requirements.
This course is intended as a bridging course for delegates who are able to satisfy the regulatory authority that they have completed the Human Factor Elements applicable to EASA Part 145 Staff.
Important Notes
This course is a 1 Day Bridging Course for persons who have previously completed a full EASA Part 145 Compliant HF Course.
The contents include differences and SMS only (The Full Initial training is an Integrated 3 Days consisting of 2 Days HF & 1 Day SMS content).
Objectives of this training include:
Delegates are able to achieve an in-depth understanding of basic Aviation Safety Concepts, in particular, to ensure adequate focus on the importance of Safety Behaviour integrated into normal working practices.
The course provides an opportunity to ensure an in-depth familiarization with all Organizational Safety System Elements and to be able to integrate this knowledge into key areas of CAMO Aviation Objectives.
What is the Benefit of this Training?
a) Be able to demonstrate compliance with EASA GM2 145.A.300 (e) SMS Training Requirements.
b) Achieve an in-depth understanding of basic Aviation Safety Concepts.
c) Be able to integrate your Human Factors knowledge into key areas of aviation Safety Maintenance.
d) Gain an in-depth understanding of basic Aviation Safety Concepts.
e) Be able to ensure adequate focus on the importance of Safety Behaviour integrated into normal working practices.
Detailed Content / Topics – The following Subjects will be addressed
Abbreviations & Definitions:
1. General Introduction to Human Factors1a. Safety Risk Management
1a. Safety Risk Management
1a.1. Hazard identification &
1a.2. Safety Risk Assessment
1a.3. Risk Mitigation and Management
1a.4. Effectiveness of Safety Risk Management
2. Safety Culture/Organizational Factors
2.1 Justness/Trust
2.2 Commitment to safety
2.3 Adaptability
2.4 Awareness
2.5 Behaviour
2.6 Information
10. Organisation’s Safety Programme
10.1 Safety policy and objectives, just culture principles
10.2 Reporting errors and hazards, internal safety reporting scheme
10.3 Investigation process
10.4 Action to Address Problems
10.5 Feedback and Safety Promotion
See the learning objectives of this course
Next Steps
Please contact Team@sassofia.com to arrange a training program. Sofema Aviation Services & Sofema Online provide optimum flexibility to meet your objectives.
