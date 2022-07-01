Global Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market Trends, Strategies, Opportunities For 2022-2026

Unsaturated Polyester Resins Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Unsaturated Polyester Resins Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the unsaturated polyester resins market size is expected to grow from $9.08 billion in 2021 to $9.66 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4%. As per TBRC’s unsaturated polyester resins market research the market size is expected to grow to $12.52 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.7%. Growth in the construction industry is significantly contributing to the growth of the unsaturated polyester resins market.

The unsaturated polyester resins market consists of sales of unsaturated polyester resins by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are mainly used in the production of fiber-reinforced plastics and filled plastic products and are obtained from the reaction of polyalcohol and polyacids. Unsaturated polyester resins are also used in tanks, sanitary ware, pipes, gratings, and high-performance components for the marine and transportation industry such as closure and body panels. They are cost-efficient, have good temperature tolerance capacity, and have resistance to water and chemicals.

Global Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market Trends

Product innovations are the key trends gaining popularity in the unsaturated polyester resins market. Unsaturated polyester resins-based technologies are being used for repairing activities. The end-users are adopting innovations to use better products in their operations.

Global Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market Segments

By Type: Orthophthalic Resins, Isophthalic Resins, Dicyclopentadiene, Others

By Form: Liquid Form, Powder Form

By End-User: Building and Construction, Automotive, Marine, Pipes, Ducts and Tanks, Wind Energy, Electrical and Electronics, Others

By Geography: The global unsaturated polyester resins market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Unsaturated Polyester Resins Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides unsaturated polyester resins global market overviews, unsaturated polyester resins global market analysis and forecasts market size and growth for the global unsaturated polyester resins market, unsaturated polyester resins global market share, unsaturated polyester resins global market segments and geographies, unsaturated polyester resins market players, unsaturated polyester resins global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The unsaturated polyester resins market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Unsaturated Polyester Resins Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: INEOS Group, UPC Technology Corporation, Ashland, BASF SE, Eternal Materials Co. Ltd., Interplastic Corporation, LERG SA, Qualipoly Chemical Corporation, Scott Bader Company Ltd., SHOWA DENKO K.K, Sino Polymer Co. Ltd., and Lanxess AG.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

