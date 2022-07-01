Vantage Circle Successfully Hosted the Third Episode of the Vantage Point Webcast

Vantage Circle Hosted the Third Episode of Vantage Point

Vantage Circle hosted the third episode of Vantage Point: A view from the top, a monthly webcast series hosted by Chester and Adrian on 29th June 2022.

We are glad to host over 300 registrants on our third episode of the webcast and we always look forward to sharing more of our experiences and thoughts on the HR space” — Adrian Gostick, New York Times bestselling business author

FRISCO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vantage Circle, a global leading employee engagement solution, successfully hosted the third episode of Vantage Point: A view from the top, a monthly webcast series hosted by renowned author and executive coach Chester Elton and Adrian Gostick on 29th June 2022.

Adrian and Chester, in the episode, showed light on the topic “Empathy Boosts Productivity: How do we build an Empathetic Culture?” to the guest speakers. They also talked about the best ways to build an empathetic work culture in order to boost employee productivity.

The guest speakers for the third episode included Andy Holmes, Speaker, Coach & Former Global Head of Wellbeing at Reckitt, Zeenat Ladhani, Head of HR, Global Oncology Business, Daiichi Sankyo and Susan Winchester, SVP, Chief Human Resources Officer for Applied Materials.

In the third episode, Adrian and Chester emphasized the following points:

- The reasons that suggest empathy is good for business

- The subtle difference between empathy and compassion

- The role of HR and leadership to create an empathetic culture

Adrian Gostick and Chester Elton are the New York Times best-selling authors of Leading with Gratitude, The Carrot Principle and All In. They have spent more than two decades helping clients build high-performance cultures. They provide solutions for leaders looking to enhance employee engagement and motivation in their work. Their books and talks are research-backed that reveal the secrets behind the world's best teams.

“We are delighted to see the participation in our third Vantage Point webcast. In our attempt to bring the top HR leaders and share insights, we are also hosting Vantage Point: A view from the Top (India), which Kaustubh Sonalkar will be hosting on 15th July, 2022. ”, quoted Partha Neog, CEO and Co-Founder of Vantage Circle.

For more information and to access the previous webcasts visit: https://www.vantagecircle.com/vantage-point-webcast-registration/.



About Vantage Circle:

Vantage Circle is a Global Employee Engagement Platform that uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver easy-to-use and effective employee engagement solutions to HR to retain & attract the best talents and create a great work culture. The user base currently stands at a massive 1.8M+ employees from some of the top leading corporations like HCL, Accenture, Infosys, Wipro, Aricent, GE, Mu Sigma, Capgemini, and many more. Visit vantagecircle.com to learn more.