Astera Centerprise Awarded the Best Support Software at SoftwareSuggest Recognition Summer Awards 2022
Our flagship product Astera Centerprise received the Best Support Software 2022 Award at SoftwareSuggest.
Our team offers 24/7 support to our clients during the onboarding phase and continues to provide technical assistance after they purchase our solutions.”WESTLAKE VILLAGE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Our flagship product Astera Centerprise received the Best Support Software 2022 Award at SoftwareSuggest Recognition Summer Awards 2022. SoftwareSuggest is a leading platform that showcases the leading B2B platforms to help companies pick the right solution for their needs.
— Senior Manager
Astera Centerprise Software received the award after a comprehensive evaluation of the support channels and the user reviews posted by our clients. Out of hundreds of other software solutions listed on their website, our company came out on top owing to our customer support staff's exceptional performance and unmatchable dedication to providing excellent customer service.
Providing Consistently Great Customer Service
At Astera Software, we offer a comprehensive support system to our clients as a part of the onboarding process. We have various channels, including live support, email, phone, and more, to help our customers reach out to us. Moreover, we provide extensive implementation and support services to facilitate our clients in operating and deploying Centerprise.
We have a team of people who are technically adept at handling and managing enterprise-grade data management projects. We help clients at every step of the process to maximize time to value, minimize cost, and provide the best value for their investment.
At Astera Software, we focus on providing unmatchable customer support to our clients throughout their data management journey. Our team assists clients from the initial onboarding process to deployment and everything in between.
Acknowledging the Best Support award for Astera Centerprise Software, one of our senior managers stated, “We strive to provide unparalleled support to our customers for a smooth onboarding process. Our team offers 24/7 support to our clients during the onboarding phase and continues to provide technical assistance after they purchase our solutions.”
These recent reviews highlight the effectiveness of our customer support:
Astera Software
Astera Software
+1 805-579-0004
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn