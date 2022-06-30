Firms advised to be cautious when exporting agricultural products via Lào Cai’s border gate

VIETNAM, June 30 -

HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese enterprises should be cautious before transporting agricultural products to Lào Cai's Kim Thành II border gate for export to minimise losses although Chinese authorities are piloting the re-import of these products, according to Hà Đức Thuận, deputy head of Lào Cai Border Gate Management Board.

He advised local businesses who engage in importing and exporting goods to discuss and reach an agreement with their Chinese partners relating to the delivery and receipt process.

Goods should be transported to the border gate for customs clearance only after Chinese businesses complete customs declarations and they are approved by a competent agency, Thuận said.

Chinese authorities on June 27 piloted the clearance of Vietnamese agricultural products through Kim Thành II international border gate in the northern province of Lào Cai. Dragon fruit, lychee and mango are the items chosen for the pilot process.

According to Thuận, due to China's strict policy relating to the import and export of goods during the COVID-19 pandemic, the customs clearance for all agricultural products at Kim Thành border gate was temporarily suspended on February 17.

All goods imported from Việt Nam are subject to examination and rapid antigen tests to prevent COVID-19, he said, adding that the above-mentioned pilot scheme was the result of exchanges between border management forces of the two sides.

Two trucks transporting dragon fruit and lychee from Việt Nam were cleared for export to China on June 27. If the goods meet the requirements for COVID-19 prevention, the Chinese side will officially resume the clearance of Việt Nam's agricultural products through Lào Cai border gate.

Lào Cai border gate management board is in talks with the Chinese side to tackle obstacles to facilitate the export of Vietnamese agricultural products, he said. VNS