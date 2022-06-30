Senate Bill 965 Printer's Number 1839

PENNSYLVANIA, June 30 - PRIOR PRINTER'S NOS. 1306, 1354

PRINTER'S NO. 1839

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

965

Session of

2022

INTRODUCED BY LANGERHOLC, SCAVELLO, FONTANA, STEFANO, PITTMAN,

SCHWANK, MENSCH, DiSANTO, AUMENT, ROBINSON, COSTA AND VOGEL,

JANUARY 5, 2022

SENATOR LANGERHOLC, TRANSPORTATION, RE-REPORTED AS AMENDED,

JUNE 30, 2022

AN ACT

Amending Title 75 (Vehicles) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated

Statutes, in general provisions, further providing for

definitions; in certificate of title and security interests,

further providing for content and effect of certificate of

title; in rules of the road in general, further providing for

platooning; in miscellaneous provisions, further providing

for accidents involving death or personal injury, for

accidents involving damage to attended vehicle or property,

for duty to give information and render aid, for accidents

involving damage to unattended vehicle or property and for

immediate notice of accident to police department; in

equipment standards, further providing for promulgation of

vehicle equipment standards; in inspection of vehicles,

further providing for requirement for periodic inspection of

vehicles; in size, weight and load, further providing for

width of vehicles; and, in highly automated vehicles, further

providing for definitions, providing for construction,

further providing for Highly Automated Vehicle Advisory

Committee and providing for operation of highly automated

vehicles without a highly automated vehicle driver, for

operation of highly automated vehicles with a highly

automated motor vehicle driver, for operation of highly

automated motor carrier vehicles, for operation of highly

automated transportation network service, for licensing and

registration, for insurance, for control and for regulations.

