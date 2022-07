Senate Bill 1093 Printer's Number 1840

PENNSYLVANIA, June 30 - (IV) OUTDOOR ADVERTISING DEVICES IN ZONED OR UNZONED

COMMERCIAL OR INDUSTRIAL AREAS ALONG THOSE PORTIONS OF THE

INTERSTATE SYSTEM CONSTRUCTED ON RIGHT-OF-WAY, ANY PART OF THE

WIDTH OF WHICH WAS ACQUIRED ON OR BEFORE JULY 1, 1956.

(V) OUTDOOR ADVERTISING DEVICES IN AREAS ZONED COMMERCIAL OR

INDUSTRIAL ALONG THE INTERSTATE SYSTEM AND LYING WITHIN THE

BOUNDARIES OF ANY INCORPORATED MUNICIPALITY AS SUCH BOUNDARIES

EXISTED ON SEPTEMBER 21, 1959, AND DEVICES LOCATED IN ANY OTHER

AREA WHICH, AS OF SEPTEMBER 21, 1959, WAS CLEARLY ESTABLISHED BY

LAW AS INDUSTRIAL OR COMMERCIAL.

(VI) OUTDOOR ADVERTISING DEVICES IN ZONED OR UNZONED

COMMERCIAL OR INDUSTRIAL AREAS ALONG THE PRIMARY SYSTEM.

(VII) OUTDOOR ADVERTISING DEVICES IN THE SPECIFIC INTEREST

OF THE TRAVELING PUBLIC WHICH ARE AUTHORIZED TO BE ERECTED OR

MAINTAINED BY THE SECRETARY AND WHICH ARE DESIGNED TO GIVE

INFORMATION IN THE INTEREST OF THE TRAVELING PUBLIC.

(VIII) DIRECTIONAL SIGNS, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO,

SIGNS PERTAINING TO NATURAL WONDERS, SCENIC AND HISTORICAL

ATTRACTIONS, AND OTHER POINTS OF INTEREST TO THE TRAVELING

PUBLIC WHICH SHALL CONFORM TO THE NATIONAL STANDARDS PROMULGATED

BY THE SECRETARY OF TRANSPORTATION OF THE UNITED STATES PURSUANT

TO SECTION 131 OF TITLE 23, UNITED STATES CODE.

(IX) ANY OTHER OUTDOOR ADVERTISING DEVICES PERMITTED OR

AUTHORIZED ALONG THE INTERSTATE SYSTEM BY THE OFFICIAL AGREEMENT

EXECUTED JUNE 23, 1961, BETWEEN THE COMMONWEALTH AND THE FEDERAL

GOVERNMENT; PROVIDED SUCH OUTDOOR ADVERTISING DEVICES DO NOT

VIOLATE THE PROVISIONS OF TITLE 23, UNITED STATES CODE,

"HIGHWAYS"[; OR].

(X) OUTDOOR ADVERTISING DEVICES PERMITTED UNDER SECTION 1425

OF THE FIXING AMERICA'S SURFACE TRANSPORTATION ACT (PUBLIC LAW

