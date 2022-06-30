Senate Resolution 321 Printer's Number 1844
PENNSYLVANIA, June 30 - WHEREAS, The United States and Lithuania are North Atlantic
Treaty Organization allies; and
WHEREAS, The partnership was borne out of the fall of the
Soviet Union in 1991; and
WHEREAS, On June 14, a "Day of Mourning and Hope" was
observed in Lithuania, marking the deportation of 30,000
Lithuanians by the Soviet Union to Siberia; and
WHEREAS, The deportations were part of 35 mass expulsions
carried out in 1941, and from 1945 through 1952; and
WHEREAS, About 300,000 people were deported in total, with
70% representing women and children; and
WHEREAS, Due to cold and difficult conditions, as well as
starvation, plagues and psychological abuse, many Lithuanians
died during the deportation; and
WHEREAS, The atrocities led to a decade-long armed resistance
against the Soviet Union in the Baltics and, ultimately, the
vindication of our Lithuanian friends; and
WHEREAS, The Commonwealth values its friendship, partnership
and bond with Lithuania; and
WHEREAS, As Pennsylvanians, we stand in solidarity with our
friends and allies in Estonia, Latvia and especially Lithuania
due to its deep and long relationship with the Commonwealth;
therefore be it
RESOLVED, That the Senate recognize the month of June 2022 as
"Lithuanian Partnership Month" in Pennsylvania.
