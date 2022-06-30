Senate Resolution 321 Printer's Number 1844

PENNSYLVANIA, June 30 - WHEREAS, The United States and Lithuania are North Atlantic

Treaty Organization allies; and

WHEREAS, The partnership was borne out of the fall of the

Soviet Union in 1991; and

WHEREAS, On June 14, a "Day of Mourning and Hope" was

observed in Lithuania, marking the deportation of 30,000

Lithuanians by the Soviet Union to Siberia; and

WHEREAS, The deportations were part of 35 mass expulsions

carried out in 1941, and from 1945 through 1952; and

WHEREAS, About 300,000 people were deported in total, with

70% representing women and children; and

WHEREAS, Due to cold and difficult conditions, as well as

starvation, plagues and psychological abuse, many Lithuanians

died during the deportation; and

WHEREAS, The atrocities led to a decade-long armed resistance

against the Soviet Union in the Baltics and, ultimately, the

vindication of our Lithuanian friends; and

WHEREAS, The Commonwealth values its friendship, partnership

and bond with Lithuania; and

WHEREAS, As Pennsylvanians, we stand in solidarity with our

friends and allies in Estonia, Latvia and especially Lithuania

due to its deep and long relationship with the Commonwealth;

therefore be it

RESOLVED, That the Senate recognize the month of June 2022 as

"Lithuanian Partnership Month" in Pennsylvania.

20220SR0321PN1844 - 2 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25