Senate Bill 251 Printer's Number 1842

PENNSYLVANIA, June 30 - flowing body of water, such as a stream, river or creek,

except that fertilizer may be applied to the top of the bank

of the waterways if applied using a drop spreader, rotary

spreader with deflector, targeted spray liquid or other

available targeted application technology when establishing

and maintaining a stream buffer zone.

(2) The establishment of setbacks for fertilizer

application under this subsection shall not be construed to

preclude the establishment or applicability of or required

compliance with any other environmental standard established

under other Federal or State law, rule or regulation.

(b) Regulation.--The department may establish additional

restrictions through regulation.

(c) Construction.--Nothing in this section shall be

construed to prohibit the lawful use of fertilizer in blasting

as regulated by the Department of Environmental Protection.

§ 6852 6813 . Application of fertilizer to turf.

(a) Application rates.--Except as provided in subsections

(c) and (d), fertilizer application rates to turf:

(1) Shall not exceed 0.7 pounds of readily available

nitrogen per 1,000 square feet per application.

(2) Shall not exceed 0.9 pounds of total nitrogen per

1,000 square feet per application except, when labeled as an

enhanced-efficiency nitrogen fertilizer, the amount of

nitrogen released at any given time shall not exceed 0.7

pounds of nitrogen per 1,000 square feet.

(3) Shall contain zero phosphorus, except when

specifically labeled for the following purposes:

(i) establishing vegetation for the first time;

(ii) reestablishing or repairing a turf area; or

20210SB0251PN1842 - 59 -

