Senate Bill 251 Printer's Number 1842
PENNSYLVANIA, June 30 - flowing body of water, such as a stream, river or creek,
except that fertilizer may be applied to the top of the bank
of the waterways if applied using a drop spreader, rotary
spreader with deflector, targeted spray liquid or other
available targeted application technology when establishing
and maintaining a stream buffer zone.
(2) The establishment of setbacks for fertilizer
application under this subsection shall not be construed to
preclude the establishment or applicability of or required
compliance with any other environmental standard established
under other Federal or State law, rule or regulation.
(b) Regulation.--The department may establish additional
restrictions through regulation.
(c) Construction.--Nothing in this section shall be
construed to prohibit the lawful use of fertilizer in blasting
as regulated by the Department of Environmental Protection.
§ 6852 6813 . Application of fertilizer to turf.
(a) Application rates.--Except as provided in subsections
(c) and (d), fertilizer application rates to turf:
(1) Shall not exceed 0.7 pounds of readily available
nitrogen per 1,000 square feet per application.
(2) Shall not exceed 0.9 pounds of total nitrogen per
1,000 square feet per application except, when labeled as an
enhanced-efficiency nitrogen fertilizer, the amount of
nitrogen released at any given time shall not exceed 0.7
pounds of nitrogen per 1,000 square feet.
(3) Shall contain zero phosphorus, except when
specifically labeled for the following purposes:
(i) establishing vegetation for the first time;
(ii) reestablishing or repairing a turf area; or
20210SB0251PN1842 - 59 -
<--
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30