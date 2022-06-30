Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,134 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 201,995 in the last 365 days.

Senate Bill 676 Printer's Number 747

PENNSYLVANIA, June 30 - (5) As an alternative to paragraphs (1), (2), (3)

and (4), a combination benefit, up to at least $177,500

of benefits in the aggregate or benefits payable up to

three years from the date of the accident, whichever

occurs first, subject to a limit on accidental death

benefit of up to $25,000 and a limit on funeral benefit

of $2,500, provided that nothing contained in this

subsection shall be construed to limit, reduce, modify or

change the provisions of section 1715(d) (relating to

availability of adequate limits).

(6) [Uninsured, underinsured and bodily] Bodily

injury liability coverage up to at least $100,000 because

of injury to one person in any one accident and up to at

least $300,000 because of injury to two or more persons

in any one accident or, at the option of the insurer, up

to at least $300,000 in a single limit for these

coverages, except for policies issued under the Assigned

Risk Plan. Also, at least $5,000 for damage to property

of others in any one accident.

[Additionally, insurers] (7) Uninsured and

underinsured liability coverage up to at least $300,000

because of injury to one person in any one accident and

up to at least $900,000 because of injury to two or more

persons in any one accident or, at the option of the

insurer, up to at least $900,000 in a single limit for

these coverages, except for policies issued under the

Assigned Risk Plan.

(8) Insurers may offer higher benefit levels than

those enumerated above as well as additional benefits.

However, an insured may elect to purchase lower benefit

20210SB0676PN0747 - 6 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30

You just read:

Senate Bill 676 Printer's Number 747

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.