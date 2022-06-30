Senate Bill 676 Printer's Number 747

PENNSYLVANIA, June 30 - (5) As an alternative to paragraphs (1), (2), (3)

and (4), a combination benefit, up to at least $177,500

of benefits in the aggregate or benefits payable up to

three years from the date of the accident, whichever

occurs first, subject to a limit on accidental death

benefit of up to $25,000 and a limit on funeral benefit

of $2,500, provided that nothing contained in this

subsection shall be construed to limit, reduce, modify or

change the provisions of section 1715(d) (relating to

availability of adequate limits).

(6) [Uninsured, underinsured and bodily] Bodily

injury liability coverage up to at least $100,000 because

of injury to one person in any one accident and up to at

least $300,000 because of injury to two or more persons

in any one accident or, at the option of the insurer, up

to at least $300,000 in a single limit for these

coverages, except for policies issued under the Assigned

Risk Plan. Also, at least $5,000 for damage to property

of others in any one accident.

[Additionally, insurers] (7) Uninsured and

underinsured liability coverage up to at least $300,000

because of injury to one person in any one accident and

up to at least $900,000 because of injury to two or more

persons in any one accident or, at the option of the

insurer, up to at least $900,000 in a single limit for

these coverages, except for policies issued under the

Assigned Risk Plan.

(8) Insurers may offer higher benefit levels than

those enumerated above as well as additional benefits.

However, an insured may elect to purchase lower benefit

20210SB0676PN0747 - 6 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30