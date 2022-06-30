Senate Bill 676 Printer's Number 747
PENNSYLVANIA, June 30 - (5) As an alternative to paragraphs (1), (2), (3)
and (4), a combination benefit, up to at least $177,500
of benefits in the aggregate or benefits payable up to
three years from the date of the accident, whichever
occurs first, subject to a limit on accidental death
benefit of up to $25,000 and a limit on funeral benefit
of $2,500, provided that nothing contained in this
subsection shall be construed to limit, reduce, modify or
change the provisions of section 1715(d) (relating to
availability of adequate limits).
(6) [Uninsured, underinsured and bodily] Bodily
injury liability coverage up to at least $100,000 because
of injury to one person in any one accident and up to at
least $300,000 because of injury to two or more persons
in any one accident or, at the option of the insurer, up
to at least $300,000 in a single limit for these
coverages, except for policies issued under the Assigned
Risk Plan. Also, at least $5,000 for damage to property
of others in any one accident.
[Additionally, insurers] (7) Uninsured and
underinsured liability coverage up to at least $300,000
because of injury to one person in any one accident and
up to at least $900,000 because of injury to two or more
persons in any one accident or, at the option of the
insurer, up to at least $900,000 in a single limit for
these coverages, except for policies issued under the
Assigned Risk Plan.
(8) Insurers may offer higher benefit levels than
those enumerated above as well as additional benefits.
However, an insured may elect to purchase lower benefit
