Bidding Set to Close on 3 BR/2 BA Victorian Home in Downtown Strasburg, VA Announces Nicholls Auction Marketing Group

Nicholls Auction Marketing Group announces the closing of bidding of an auction of a 3 BR/2 BA Victorian style home on .27 +/- acre corner lot in downtown Strasburg, VA.”FREDERICKSBURG, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., (www.nichollsauction.com) announces the closing of bidding of an auction of a 3 BR/2 BA Victorian style home on .27 +/- acre corner lot in downtown Strasburg, VA on Tuesday, July 5 according to John Nicholls, president of the company.
“In order to settle an estate, we have been contracted to market and sell this potential filled Strasburg home. The original craftsmanship is obvious, and this home is only awaiting a new owner to restore it back to its original splendor,” said Nicholls. “Make plans now to BID & BUY and Make it YOURS!!”
“This lovely home is conveniently located within walking distance to all things Strasburg, and is only a short drive to Winchester, Front Royal and Woodstock, VA,” said Brian Damewood, auction coordinator.
The auction’s date and time, property’s address and highlights follow:
Tuesday, July 5 @ 3:00PM EDT; 161 Capon St., Strasburg, VA 22657
• 3 BR/2 BA Victorian style home on .269 +/- acre corner town lot in Strasburg, VA (Shenandoah County)
o The homes measures 1,868 +/- sf., and features a large eat-in kitchen, living room (parlor), dining room, full unfinished basement, attic and cellar (exterior & interior access).
o Hardwood flooring throughout home; vinyl in the kitchen
o Large front porch
o Detached garage
o Heating: natural gas radiator, gas units & 2 fireplaces; Cooling: window units
o Public water, sewer & gas; gas & electric water heaters
o Other features: iron fencing on stone block; large rooms; bath and laundry on main level; quality construction & mill work; slate roof; plaster walls on upper level
The real estate auction is open to the public. Brokers are reminded that pre-registration is required for compensation.
For more information, call contact Brain Damewood (540-454-2326) or visit www.nichollsauction.com.
The auction is conducted in partnership with Damewood Auctioneers, Purcellville, VA, www.damewoodauctioneers.com.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., with over 50 years of auction superiority and over 200 years of combined experience, has been synonymous with excellence and successfully marketing and selling thousands of properties.
About Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., is a professional accelerated marketing firm specializing in the promotion and sale of real estate via the auction method of marketing. Headquartered in Fredericksburg, VA, NAMG has been serving the needs of the Mid-Atlantic region since 1968. The Nicholls team comprises world and state champion auctioneers, an award winning marketing staff, and sales percentages unmatched in the industry. For more information about Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., visit www.nichollsauction.com or call 540-898-0971.
