Online Auction Bidding Set to Close on .68 +/- Acre Smith Mountain Lake Lot Announces Nicholls Auction Marketing
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group announces that on-line bidding will begin to close on a .68 +/- acre wooded lot in the Stripers Landing Community of Smith Mountain Lake”FREDERICKSBURG, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., (www.nichollsauction.com) announces that on-line bidding will begin to close on a .68 +/- acre wooded lot in the Stripers Landing Community of Smith Mountain Lake on Tuesday, July 5 according to John Nicholls, president of the company.
— John Nicholls
“Don’t miss this opportunity to own or invest in a property that will meet your current or future needs,” said Nicholls. “Make plans now to BID & BUY and Make it YOURS!!”
“Community amenities include Olympic size swimming pool, boat ramp, boat slips (lease), cabana/grilling station, tennis courts & more. This lovely cul-de-sac lot is only one row of homes off the lake and has access to public water,” said Josh Puffenbarger, Nicholls Auction Marketing Group auction coordinator.
The auction’s date, address and highlights follow below noted Puffenbarger.
Online Only Bidding. Bidding begins to close on Tuesday, July 5 at 7:00 PM
Shad Run Drive, Moneta, VA 24121. NOTE: This lot is located across the street from 111 Shad Run Dr., Moneta, VA 24121.
.68 +/- acre wooded lot in the Stripers Landing Community of Smith Mountain Lake
• This is a very level wooded lot located in a cul-de-sac with only one row of homes separating you from the Lake. Access to public water!
• Some of the Stripers Landing amenities include an Olympic size swimming pool, boat ramp, boat slips (lease), cabana/grilling station, tennis courts & more!
• Smith Mountain Lake is over 32 square miles and offers 500 miles of shoreline
• For more highlights and details, visit www.nichollsauction.com.
The real estate auction is open to the public. Brokers are reminded that pre-registration is required for compensation.
For more information, call Josh Puffenbarger at (540) 421-5007 visit www.nichollsauction.com.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., with over 50 years of auction superiority and over 200 years of combined experience, has been synonymous with excellence and successfully marketing and selling thousands of properties.
About Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., is a professional accelerated marketing firm specializing in the promotion and sale of real estate via the auction method of marketing. Headquartered in Fredericksburg, VA, NAMG has been serving the needs of the Mid-Atlantic region since 1968. The Nicholls team comprises world and state champion auctioneers, an award winning marketing staff, and sales percentages unmatched in the industry. For more information about Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., visit www.nichollsauction.com or call 540-898-0971.
Josh Puffenbarger
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group
+1 540-421-5007
info@nichollsauction.com