Governor Abbott Appoints West To Economic Incentive Oversight Board

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Dan West to the Economic Incentive Oversight Board for a term to expire at the pleasure of the Governor. The Board examines the effectiveness and efficiency of programs and funds administered by the Office of the Governor, Comptroller, or Department of Agriculture that award state monetary or tax incentives to business entities and other persons.

Dan West of Houston is an investor at SCF Partners, a venture capital and private equity firm that partners with energy services, equipment, and technology companies. He is a member of the State Bar of Texas and its Oil, Gas, and Energy Resources Law Section. Additionally, he serves as Board Chairman of Brillante Academy, board member of the Boy Scouts of America and the Sam Houston Area Council, term member of the Council on Foreign Relations, and member of the International & National Security Law Executive Committee of the Federalist Society and the WorkTexas Advisory Board. West received a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from Harvard College, a Master of Business Administration from Harvard Business School, and a Juris Doctor degree from Harvard Law School. He is a U.S. Marine Corps veteran who received an honorable discharge at the rank of Captain in 2013.

