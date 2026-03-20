Governor Abbott Appoints Zrubek To State Employee Charitable Campaign Policy Committee

TEXAS, March 20 - March 20, 2026 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott appointed Terry Zrubek to the State Employee Charitable Campaign Policy Committee for a term set to expire on September 1, 2027. The Committee helps develop rules and procedures for the State Employee Charitable Campaign and reviews the recommended campaign plan.

Terry Zrubek of Thorndale is the deputy executive director of Texas Economic Development & Tourism (EDT), within the Office of the Governor. He previously worked in the private sector within a division of Newell Rubbermaid Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, and in different capacities for the Texas Department of Public Safety, State Senator Steve Ogden, Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, Lower Colorado River Authority, and Governors Rick Perry and Greg Abbott. He volunteers his time as a tennis coach for the Thorndale High School Tennis team. Zrubek received a Bachelor of Business in Finance from Texas State University, Master of Business Administration with a concentration in corporate finance from St. Edward’s University, and he has completed the Governor’s Executive Development Program at The University of Texas at Austin LBJ School of Public Affairs.