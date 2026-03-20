Governor Abbott Touts Texas Jobs Council At Teamsters Local 745

TEXAS, March 20 - March 20, 2026 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today delivered remarks on the creation of the new Texas Jobs Council, which will strengthen Texas' workforce development initiatives and ensure Texans are prepared to fill the state's growing number of high-demand jobs.

“Here in Texas, we literally are building and manufacturing the future of the entire world,” said Governor Abbott. “For us to maintain that dominance, business and labor are working together to meet the high demand for high-skilled labor. We stand united on all fronts of the business sector to keep Texas number one for business, number one for jobs, and number one for workforce training.”

“This creation of the new council needs to send a clear message to Texans about the Governor’s strong commitment to expanding economic opportunity for everyone through workforce training and development,” said Council Co-Chair and Teamsters Southern Region Vice President Brent Taylor. “The Texas Jobs Council will play an important role in supporting future businesses and developments by ensuring Texas has the skilled workforce ready to meet the needs of our state’s diverse and growing industries. We look forward to working with Governor Abbott to help Texans achieve greater economic security for their families.”

"TAB is honored to help lead the Governor’s Texas Jobs Council," said Council Co-Chair and Texas Association of Business (TAB) Interim President Megan Mauro. "As our state continues to experience unprecedented economic growth and create new jobs, state leaders and employers have a responsibility to work together and ensure our workforce has the skills and training needed to compete in the 21st century economy. We are deeply grateful to Governor Abbott for kickstarting this important initiative and look forward to continuing our critical stakeholder engagement efforts to keep Texas the best state in the nation for employers and employees.”

In addition to speaking on the mission of the Texas Jobs Council, Governor Abbott touted the economic success that the state of Texas has already achieved. Those achievements include Texas being named the number one state in America for the most new jobs, number one for business expansion, and the number one business climate in the United States.

The Governor was joined by Council Co-Chair and TAB Interim President Megan Mauro, Council Co-Chair and Teamsters Southern Region Vice President Brent Taylor, and other business and labor leaders.

Earlier this week, Governor Abbott launched the Texas Jobs Council and hosted its inaugural meeting at the Governor's Mansion. The Council will deliver a final report in November 2026 outlining recommended executive actions and legislative proposals to strengthen Texas’ workforce development system.

Additional photos of the event will be provided here when available.