Governor Abbott Appoints Three To Texas Holocaust, Genocide, And Antisemitism Advisory Committee

TEXAS, March 20 - March 20, 2026 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott appointed Larry Levine and LeElle Slifer and reappointed Sandra Hagee Parker to the Texas Holocaust, Genocide, and Antisemitism Advisory Committee for terms set to expire on February 1, 2031. The Commission conducts studies on anti-Semitism in the state, provides assistance to schools, and meets with appropriate representatives of public and private organizations to provide information and engage in various educational duties around the state.

Larry Levine of Houston is the chairman of Levcor, Inc. He is a member of International Council of Shopping Centers, the Coronado Club, and Texas A&M University’s (TAMU) Association of Former Students. He was honorably discharged from the United States Army Military Police Corps. Levine received a Bachelor of Business Administration from TAMU.

LeElle Slifer of Dallas is a partner at King & Spalding Dallas. She is a member of the State Bar of Texas (SBOT), New York State Bar, and the Federalist Society. Slifer received a Bachelor of Arts in Developmental Neuropsychology and Political Science as well as a Certificate in Judaic Studies from Duke University and a Juris Doctor from Harvard Law School.

Sandra Hagee Parker of San Antonio is the chairwoman of the Board for the CUFI Action Fund, a board member for Aid the Silent, and a member of SBOT. Parker received a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from Trinity University, an Executive Master of Public Service & Administration from the Bush School of Government and Public Service at TAMU, and a Juris Doctor from St. Mary’s School of Law.