St. Albans Barracks / DUI - Drugs

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A2003464

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Justin Wagner

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: 6/30/22 at approximately 3:07 PM

INCIDENT LOCATION: Lost Nation Rd., Berkshire

VIOLATION: DUI- Drugs

ACCUSED: Steven Pouliot

AGE: 35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Albans, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On June 30, 2022 at approximately 3:07 PM Troopers from the St. Albans barracks were dispatched to a report of a suspicious vehicle possibly stuck in a field next to a residence on Lost Nation Rd. in the Town of Berkshire. Boarder Patrol Agents in the area responded and reported that the operator may be intoxicated.

Upon arrival, Troopers identified the operator of the vehicle as 35-year-old Steven Pouliot of St. Albans. Pouliot displayed several indicators of impairment. He was placed under arrest and transported to the St. Albans barracks for processing.

Pouliot was ultimately transported to Northwest Correctional Facility for detox.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE / TIME: 8/23/22 at 8:30 AM

COURT: Franklin County Superior Court

LODGED: No LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: No

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Justin Wagner

Vermont State Police – St. Albans Barracks

140 Fisher Pond Rd.

St. Albans, VT 05478

Phone: 802-524-5993