St. Albans Barracks / DUI - Drugs
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A2003464
RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Justin Wagner
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 6/30/22 at approximately 3:07 PM
INCIDENT LOCATION: Lost Nation Rd., Berkshire
VIOLATION: DUI- Drugs
ACCUSED: Steven Pouliot
AGE: 35
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Albans, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On June 30, 2022 at approximately 3:07 PM Troopers from the St. Albans barracks were dispatched to a report of a suspicious vehicle possibly stuck in a field next to a residence on Lost Nation Rd. in the Town of Berkshire. Boarder Patrol Agents in the area responded and reported that the operator may be intoxicated.
Upon arrival, Troopers identified the operator of the vehicle as 35-year-old Steven Pouliot of St. Albans. Pouliot displayed several indicators of impairment. He was placed under arrest and transported to the St. Albans barracks for processing.
Pouliot was ultimately transported to Northwest Correctional Facility for detox.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE / TIME: 8/23/22 at 8:30 AM
COURT: Franklin County Superior Court
LODGED: No LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: No
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
