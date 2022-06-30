Lanes reopening where possible for July Fourth travel

SPRINGFIELD, ILLINOIS, June 30 - The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that lanes that have been closed for construction will reopen, where possible, for the Independence Day holiday to minimize travel disruption.

Non-emergency closures will be suspended from 3 p.m. Friday, July 1, to 11:59 p.m. Monday, July 4.

The following lane closures will remain in place during the holiday weekend. Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through these areas. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and stay alert for workers and equipment. At all times, please buckle and drive sober.





District 1





City of Chicago•Northbound Pulaski Road between 76th and 77th streets; lane reductions continue.

Southbound DuSable Lake Shore Drive along Jackson Park; lane reductions continue.•Outbound Bishop Ford Freeway (eastbound Interstate 94) ramp to eastbound 130th Street; closed, detour posted. 130th Street over Bishop Ford; lane reductions continue. Doty Avenue at 130th Street; closed, detour posted.



The following ramps in the Jane Byrne Interchange work zone will remain closed:

Outbound Kennedy Expressway (westbound I-90/94) from Adams Street.

Outbound Kennedy from Jackson Street.

Outbound Kennedy to Lake Street.

Inbound Kennedy to Adams Street.

Inbound Kennedy to Jackson Street.

Inbound Kennedy from Madison Street.

Jackson Street bridge over outbound Kennedy; detour posted.

Adams Street bridge over outbound Kennedy; detour posted.

Inbound Eisenhower Expressway (eastbound I-290); lane reductions continue.

Inbound Ida B. Wells Drive; lane reductions continue.





Cook County

McHenry Road (Illinois 83) at Lake-Cook Road in Buffalo Grove; lane reductions continue.

183rd Street at Pulaski Road in Country Club Hills; lane reductions continue on both roads.

Chicago Avenue over Des Plaines River Road between First and Thatcher avenues in Maywood and River Forest; lane reductions continue.

Inbound Eisenhower between First Avenue (Illinois 171) and the Des Plaines River; right shoulder closed.

Central Road over Des Plaines River in Glenview; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

Central Street over the North Shore Canal in Evanston; lane reductions continue.

Algonquin Road (Illinois 62) between Plum Grove Road and Illinois 53 in Schaumburg; lane reductions continue.

Irving Park Road (Illinois 19) at Bartlett Road in Streamwood; lane reductions continue.

Roy Avenue over Addison Creek in Northlake; closed, detour posted.

Brookfield Avenue over Salt Creek in Brookfield; closed.

Cermak Road between 19th Street and Gardner Road in Broadview and Westchester; lane reductions continue.

Interstate 57 over Interstate 80 in Country Club Hills; lane reductions continue.

Illinois 83 (Cal Sag Road) at 127th Street in Alsip; lane reductions continue, no left turns permitted.

I-57 between Steger and Vollmer roads near Richton Park; lane reductions continue.

127th Street over I-57 in Calumet Park; lane reductions continue.

Northwest Highway (U.S. 14) between Broadway Street and Western Avenue in Des Plaines; closed, detour posted.





DuPage County

Northbound Bloomingdale Road between Rohlwing Road (Illinois 53) and Irving Park Road (Illinois 19) in Itasca; closed; detour posted.

North Avenue (Illinois 64) over Interstate 355; lane reductions continue.

Neltnor Boulevard (Illinois 59) between Forest and Glen Avenues in West Chicago; lane reductions continue.

Northbound Lemont Road over I-55 in Darien; lane reductions continue.





Kane County

Eastbound Chicago Street between Center Street and Liberty Street (Illinois 25) in Elgin; closed, detour posted.

State Street at Oak Knoll Drive (Illinois 72) in Hampshire; closed, detour posted.





Lake County

Central Avenue just west of Lake Michigan in Highland Park; closed, detour posted.

Westbound Thompson Boulevard between Brandywyn Lane and Arlington Heights Road in Buffalo Grove; closed, detour posted.

Southbound U.S. 41 between Stearns School Road and Wadsworth Road near Gurnee; lane reductions continue.

U.S. 41 between I-94 and Illinois 173; lane reductions continue.





McHenry County

Illinois 47 over the Kishwaukee River in Lakewood; lane reductions continue.

Main Street between Illinois 62 and Cary Road in Algonquin; closed, detour posted.

South Street/Lake Avenue/Madison Street intersection in Woodstock; closed, detour posted.

Eastbound Illinois 176 between First Street and Park Road in Crystal Lake; closed, detour posted.

Northbound Main Street between Prairie Street and Terra Cotta Avenue (Illinois 176) in Crystal Lake; closed, detour posted. Southbound Main Street; lane reductions continue.







Will County

Moen Avenue between Mound Road and Larkin Avenue in Rockdale; closed, detour posted.

Sioux Drive/Dove Drive between Sunset Drive and Eames Street (U.S. 6) in Channahon; lane reductions continue.

Weber Road between 135th Street and Normantown Road in Romeoville; lane reductions continue.

Jackson Street over the Des Plaines River in Joliet; closed, detour posted.

Essington Road between Pandola Avenue and Citadel Drive in Joliet; lane reductions continue.

Western Avenue over the Cal-Sag Channel; lane reductions continue.

I-55 over the Kankakee River; lane reductions continue.

Illinois 7 between Illinois 53 and Old Ninth Street in Lockport; lane-width reductions continue.

Illinois 129 and Coal City Road near Wilmington; lane-width reductions continue on both roads.

Frontage Road between Jefferson Street (U.S. 52) and Black Road in Shorewood; closed, detour posted.

Westbound Black Road over I-55; lane reductions continue.





District 2





Jo Daviess County

Illinois 78 over the Plum River; lane reductions continue, with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

Eastbound U.S. 20 through Galena; closed, detour posted.





Ogle County

Illinois 251 south of Illinois 72 near Davis Junction; closed, detour posted.

Illinois 64 over Interstate 39; lane reductions continue, with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

Illinois 64 3 miles west of Mount Morris; lane reductions continue, with traffic controlled by temporary signals.





Rock Island County

Interstate 280 over the Mississippi River; lane reductions continue.

I-280 over Shaffer Creek near Coal Valley; lane reductions continue.





Stephenson County

Illinois 26 over Cedar Creek in Cedarville; closed, detour posted.





Whiteside County

U.S. 30 west of Rock Falls; lane reductions continue, with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

U.S. 30 6 miles west of Morrison; lane reductions continue, with traffic controlled by temporary signals.





Winnebago County

U.S. 20 between Falconer and Simpson roads west of Rockford; lane reductions continue.

State Street (Business U.S. 20) between Day and Independence avenues in Rockford; closed, detour posted.

Second Street (Illinois 251) north of Auburn Street/Spring Creek Road in Rockford; lane reductions continue.





District 3





Bureau County

I-80 over Maple Grove Creek west of Princeton; lane reductions continue.

Illinois 92 over the Hennepin Canal; closed.

Interstate 180 over the Illinois River; lane reductions continue.





Iroquois County

I-57 between Onarga and Buckley; lane reductions continue.

Illinois 1 north of Milford; lane reductions continue, with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

Illinois 1 south of Milford; lane reductions continue, with traffic controlled by temporary signals.





La Salle County

U.S. 34 over I-39 east of Mendota; lane reductions continue, with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

Illinois 178 over the Vermilion River; lane reductions continue, with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

Matthiessen Park Dells access road; closed.

I-39 under Illinois 251 south of Oglesby; lane reductions continue.

Illinois 23 over the Illinois River at Ottawa; lane reductions continue.





Kankakee County

I-57 through Kankakee; lane reductions continue.

U.S. 45/52 near Manteno; lane reductions continue, with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

Armour Road west of Illinois 50 in Bourbonnais; lane reductions continue.

Illinois 17 north of Herscher; lane reductions continue, with traffic controlled by temporary signals.





Kendall County

U.S. 52 west of Shorewood; lane reductions continue, with traffic controlled by temporary signals.





District 4





Knox County

Interstate 74 over Main Street in Galesburg; lane reductions continue.





Marshall County

I-39 between Minonk and Wenona; lane reductions continue.





Mercer County

Illinois 94 north of Aledo; lane reductions continue, with traffic controlled by temporary signals.





Peoria County

Eastbound War Memorial Drive (U.S. 150) at Adams Street (Illinois 29) in Peoria; lane reductions continue.

Adams Street (Illinois 29) between Lorentz Avenue and Eureka Street; lane reductions continue.

Interstate 474 between I-74 and Airport Road; lane reductions continue.

Westbound I-474 ramp from Maxwell Road; closed.

Illinois 8 between Kickapoo-Edwards Road and Eden Road; lane reductions continue, with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

Maher Road over I-74 at Brimfield; closed.

Eastbound U.S. 24 in Mapleton; lane reductions continue.

Westbound I-474 ramp to westbound I-74; lane reductions continue.





Tazewell County

Pinecrest Drive over I-74 in East Peoria; lane reductions continue.

Westbound Illinois 9 over the Illinois River in Pekin; lane reductions continue.

I-74 between Morton and Goodfield; lane reductions continue.

Townline Road over Interstate 155 near Tremont; closed, detour posted.





Warren County

U.S. 34 east of Monmouth; lane reductions continue.

U.S. 34 south of Monmouth; lane reductions continue.

U.S. 67 north of Monmouth; lane reductions continue, with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

Illinois 94/135 north of Little York; lane reductions continue, with traffic controlled by temporary signals.





Woodford County

U.S. 150 between Congerville and Carlock; lane reductions continue, with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

I-39 between Minonk and Wenona; lane reductions continue.





District 5





Champaign County

I-74 between Neil Street and Lincoln Avenue in Champaign-Urbana; lane reductions continue.

I-74 between mileposts 192 and 194 near St. Joseph; lane reductions continue.





McLean County

I-39 over the Mackinaw River near the Woodford County line; lane reductions continue.

I-55 at the Funks Grove rest area; lane reductions continue.

I-55 between Lexington and Chenoa; lane reductions continue.





Vermilion County

I-74 over the Salt Fork River west of Danville; lane reductions continue.





District 6





Adams County

Quincy Memorial Bridge (eastbound U.S. 24); closed.

U.S. 24 over Homan Creek north of Quincy; closed.





Cass County

U.S. 67 west of Beardstown; closed.





Mason County

Illinois 78 north of Bath; lane reductions continue, with traffic controlled by temporary signals.





Montgomery County

I-55 between Litchfield and Illinois 108; lane reductions continue.





Morgan County

Illinois 111 south of Waverly; lane reductions continue, with traffic controlled by temporary signals.





Sangamon County

Interstate 72 just west of Springfield; lane reductions continue.

Illinois 97 over Walnut Street in Springfield; lane reductions continue.





District 7





Crawford County

Illinois 1 just north of Illinois 33; closed, detour posted.

Illinois 1 about 3 miles north of Illinois 33; lane reductions continue, with traffic controlled by temporary signals.





Cumberland County

U.S. 40 about a mile east of Woodbury; closed, detour posted.

Illinois 121 about a mile east of Montrose Road; lane reductions continue, with traffic controlled by temporary signals.





Lawrence County

U.S. 50 about a mile northwest of Lawrenceville; lane reductions continue, with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

Illinois 1 5 miles south of Lawrenceville; lane reductions continue, with traffic controlled by temporary signals.





Macon County

I-72 from the Piatt County line west to Cemetery Road; lane reductions continue.

Wyckles Road over I-72 2 miles north of Harristown; closed.

I-72 from the Sangamon County line to 8 miles east; lane reductions continue.





Moultrie County

Illinois 128 about 4 miles south of Dalton City; closed, detour posted.





Wabash County

Illinois 1 between 11th and 12th streets in Mount Carmel; closed, detour posted.





Wayne County

Interstate 64 east of Illinois 242; lane reductions continue.





District 8





Jersey County

Illinois 109 between Dow and Bethel roads south of Jerseyville; closed.

Eastbound Illinois 100 in Elsah; lane reductions continue.





Monroe County

Jefferson Barracks Bridge (Interstate 255) over the Mississippi River; lane reductions continue.





District 9





Jackson County

Illinois 127 just north of Murphysboro; lane reductions continue.





Jefferson County

I-57 at the Dix interchange (exit 103); lane reductions continue.

Illinois 37 about 2 miles south of Illinois 148 in Mount Vernon; lane reductions continue, with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

I-64 from the Wayne County line to about 3 miles of Illinois 142; lane reductions continue.





Johnson County

I-24 between mileposts 14 and 22; lane reductions continue.

Vine Street (Illinois 146) just east of First Street (U.S. 45) in Vienna; lane reductions continue, with traffic controlled by temporary signals.





Saline County

Illinois 13 at Carrier Mills Road west of Harrisburg; lane reductions continue.

Illinois 34/145 just south of Harrisburg; lane reductions continue, with traffic controlled by temporary signals.





Union County

Illinois 127 over Mill Creek south of Jonesboro; lane reductions continue, with traffic controlled by temporary signals.





Williamson County

Illinois 148 over Crab Orchard Lake; lane reductions continue, with traffic controlled by temporary signals.





Over the next six years, IDOT is planning to improve more than 3,500 miles of highway and 9 million square feet of bridge deck as part of the Rebuild Illinois capital program, which is investing $33.2 billion into all modes of transportation. Accomplishments through Year Two included approximately $5.2 billion of improvements statewide on 3,020 miles of highway, 270 bridges and 428 additional safety improvements.























