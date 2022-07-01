Trade Show: Bio Asia TaiwanJul28

Take your business overseas at the Bio Asia-Taiwan trade show.

Bio Asia-Taiwan is Asia’s largest biotech event for products and equipment which are bio-related, health products, and will take place July 28 – 31, 2022.

This show will provide the opportunity to connect with regional businesses that can increase your growth in the market, discover new or strengthen existing international relationships and gain a deeper understanding of these markets for this industry sector.

For questions contact Sharon Canaday at Idaho Commerce or learn more about the show here.