Request for Proposal Released for Long-Term Care Services in Regina

CANADA, July 1 - Released on June 30, 2022

The procurement process to provide standard long-term care (LTC) facility-based services in Regina begins today.

The Ministry of Health and the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) have issued a Request for Proposal (RFP) to find proponents to provide up to 375 standard long-term care beds within the city.

"We are committed to providing the best possible services for long-term care residents in Regina, now and into the future," Mental Health and Addictions, Seniors and Rural and Remote Health Minister Everett Hindley said. "This work will help meet their needs in spaces that support their comfort and ensure safe and healthy environments for both residents and staff."

Standard LTC refers to facilities and services to support individuals who are no longer able to live independently in the community and require 24/7 personal and/or nursing care, and who meet the criteria for LTC placement as approved by the SHA.

Any proposal should include a description of how care will meet mandatory requirements under legislation and regulations, while maintaining a home-like environment for residents.

The RFP outlines details relating to criteria, process, timelines and other relevant information and can be found at www.SaskTenders.ca.

The submission deadline is September 30, 2022.

