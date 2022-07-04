CGU DAO Launches to Support Collective Purchases, Engage Scholars
Crypto Gaming United
CGU and its main partners and key supporters have launched CGU DAO to make strategic purchases that support the community, and to engage league’s scholars.
The main focus of CGU DAO right now is help identify which community incentives interest our league members the most, and decide which strategic purchases the DAO should start buying immediately. SINGAPORE, July 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Crypto Gaming United and its main partners and key supporters have launched CGU DAO to make strategic purchases that support the CGU DAO community, and to engage league's scholars.
— Sergei Sergienko, CGU co-founder.
Funded primarily by CGU and its key partners and supporters, CGU DAO will now be engaging scholars by soliciting their ideas and feedback. Scholars can now weigh in on strategic targets and DAO community benefit development alongside with CGU top brass. At the moment CGU DAO is in the pilot mode: stakeholders are working out the guidelines to make large strategic purchases and are finalizing the list of community incentives. One of the main incentives considered for CGU DAO members is increasing the percentage of rewards from staked funds.
Launching CGU DAO remains one of the major milestones the league planned to reach when it conceptualized its roadmap in the beginning of its journey. It is, however, all but one of the features that CGU plans to launch. Other features planned include zero fee withdrawals to local currency for CGU scholars. The rest of the features are intended to launch following CGU DAO.
“The main focus of CGU DAO right now is the pre-sign up for future partners, which would help to achieve two main goals: identify which community incentives interest our league members the most, and decide which strategic purchases the DAO should start buying immediately,” said Sergei Sergienko, CGU co-founder. “The DAO gives our scholars a platform to directly discuss these issues with the main CGU supporters and with CGU leadership, to behave and transition more fully to a decentralized model of governance, strategy and operations.”
CGU, http://cgu.io, one of the world’s premier play-to-earn blockchain gaming leagues, is a leader in the metaverse play-to-earn market, which is a fast-growing segment of the US$2 trillion international online gaming market. Thousands of CGU league members are currently engaging with the CGU DAO ecosystem. To support the ongoing sustainability of the CGU DAO ecosystem, supporters contributed a total of US$17.5 million , including through an IDO of the CGU token on the TimeX exchange to ensure governance and participation could be distributed globally.
CGU members are primarily based in developing countries, where play-to-earn offers an empowering alternative to social ills such as unemployment and lack of opportunity. CGU is aiming to engage 1,000,000 people via its play-to-earn platform by 2024, with core markets being the Philippines, Russian Federation, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Zambia, Myanmar, South Africa, Morocco, Indonesia, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Lebanon, Fiji and Papua New Guinea.
FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS
The statements contained herein may contain certain forward-looking statements relating to CGU and the CGU DAO (hereafter referred to only as CGU DAO) that are based on the beliefs of CGU’s management and core contributors to the CGU DAO as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to CGU’s management and core contributors to the CGU DAO. These forward-looking statements are, by their nature, subject to significant risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements relating to CGU’s DAO’s business prospects, future developments, trends and conditions in the industry and geographical markets in which CGU DAO operates, its strategies, plans, objectives and goals, its ability to control costs, statements relating to prices, volumes, operations, margins, overall market trends, risk management and exchange rates.
When used herein, the words “anticipate”, “believe”, “could”, “estimate”, “expect”, “going forward”, “intend”, “may”, “ought to”, “plan”, “project”, “seek”, “should”, “will”, “would” and similar expressions, as they relate to CGU DAO or CGU’s management, or core contributors to the CGU DAO, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect CGU’s views at the time such statement were made with respect to future events and are not a guarantee of future performance or developments. You are strongly cautioned that reliance on any forward-looking statements involves known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Actual results and events may differ materially from information contained in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including any changes in the laws, rules and regulations relating to any aspects of CGU DAO’s business operations, general economic, market and business conditions, including crypto market developments, changes or volatility in interest rates, foreign exchange rates, equity prices or other rates or prices, the actions and developments of CGU DAO’s competitors and the effects of competition in the blockchain industry on the demand for, and price of, CGU DAO’s products and services, various business opportunities that CGU DAO may or may not pursue, CGU DAO’s ability to identify, measure, monitor and control risks in CGU DAO’s business, including its ability to manage and adapt its overall risk profile and risk management practices, its ability to properly price its products and services and establish reserves, seasonal fluctuations and factors beyond CGU DAO’s control. CGU DAO does not intend to update or otherwise revise such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. As a result of these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions, forward-looking events and circumstances discussed herein might not occur in the way CGU DAO expects, or at all. Accordingly, you should not place reliance on any forward-looking information or statements. All forward-looking statements herein are qualified by reference to the cautionary statements set forth in this release.
About Crypto Gaming United
Crypto Gaming United (CGU) is a Singapore and Dubai-based crypto-gaming NFT company that brings people from developing countries together to build a new metaverse economy and earn a sustainable income, while learning new digital skills and engaging with the global blockchain gaming community. CGU acts as the service entity to the CGU DAO. By providing an innovative and comprehensive solution for players to access play-to-earn gaming and education, CGU DAO provides valuable opportunities for thousands of upskilled workers in developing countries.
