**UPDATE** Royalton Barracks / DUI #2

 

This is an official update to the below News Release to advise there were no passengers on the bus at the time of the incident. The only occupant of the bus was the operator, Tyler Brownlee.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                

 

 

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#:22B2002725

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Robert Lemnah                            

STATION: Royalton                   

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

 

DATE/TIME: 06/30/22 at 1444

INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 89 North MM23

VIOLATION: DUI #2

 

ACCUSED: Tyler Brownlee                                               

AGE: 36

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waitsfield, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 6/30/22 at 1434, the Vermont State Police was contacted regarding a white passenger bus operating erratically traveling south on Interstate 89. Dispatch also advised they received another call stating the bus had made an illegal U Turn and was now traveling north on Interstate 89. While Troopers were responding to the area dispatch advised the bus had struck a guardrail and continued traveling north. Troopers located vehicle and conducted a motor vehicle stop. The operator was identified as Tyler Brownlee, 36, of Waitsfield. After a subsequent investigation, Brownlee was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI. He was taken to the Royalton Barracks for processing and released on a citation to appear in Windsor County Superior Court on 7/19/22 at 8:00AM.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME:  7/19/22 at 8:00AM          

COURT: Windsor County Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION:  N/A  

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDE IMAGE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

**UPDATE** Royalton Barracks / DUI #2

