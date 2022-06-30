Advanced Biofuels Canada applauds release of final Clean Fuel Regulations
Low-carbon sustainable biofuels key to hitting 2030 targets and net-zero goals
The regulation will support investments in clean fuel production capacity and infrastructure and create stable, well-paying clean energy jobs.”NORTH VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Advanced Biofuels Canada (ABFC) released today its response to the Government of Canada’s publication of the final Clean Fuel Regulations (CFR).
— Ian Thomson
Confirmation of previous, and updated, elements from the December 2020 draft CFR include,
- 2030 reduction requirement of 14 gm CO2e/MJ by 2030 for gasoline and diesel (~15% reduction)
- Coming into force date of July 1, 2023
- Biofuel sustainability criteria aligned with North American requirements
- Opt-in eligibility for sustainable aviation fuel
ABFC President, Ian Thomson, stated, “the completion of the CFR strengthens climate action policies in Canada. By establishing a national credit market for clean fuels, the regulation will support investments in clean fuel production capacity and infrastructure and create stable, well-paying clean energy jobs. Consumers will have more clean fuel purchasing opportunities, including advanced biofuels, synthetic fuels, renewable natural gas, renewable electricity, and clean hydrogen. As we’ve witnessed in established clean fuel standard markets, enhanced competition between fuel marketers will relieve high prices at the pumps for gasoline and diesel fuels.
"With this regulation, Canada will adopt measures to ensure that clean fuels used in Canada meet rigorous environmental and sustainability standards. These protections will safeguard ecosystems and allow for responsible development of clean fuel technologies.
"It’s increasingly evident that the transition to zero-emission transportation will see significant reliance on low carbon intensity fuels in internal combustion engines for decades to come. Decarbonizing today’s fleet of cars, trucks, airplanes, ships, and locomotives will require rapid expansion of clean liquid fuels; the CFR will ensure that the clean fuels used in Canada protect wildlife habitats, avoid damaging impacts, and carefully steward our agricultural and forested lands.
"We applaud the combined efforts of governments and stakeholders to complete this important regulation; jurisdictions like British Columbia, which pioneered Canada’s first low carbon fuel standard, have proven that that clean fuel standards drive down transportation emissions, increase availability and affordability of clean fuels for consumers, and spur clean energy innovations across the economy. Our association looks forward to working with the Government of Canada and our clean fuel colleagues to ensure that implementation of the CFR drives the adoption of non-fossil clean fuels, and that the regulation delivers on its potential to contribute meaningfully to a prosperous, low carbon economy for our country.”
Advanced Biofuels Canada/ Biocarburants avancés Canada is the national voice for producers, distributors, and technology developers of advanced biofuels. Our members are Canadian and global leaders in commercial production of a range of synthetic fuels and advanced biofuels from sustainable feedstocks, with over 16 billion litres of installed annual capacity worldwide. Our members include Canada’s leading technology innovators who are actively developing new clean liquid fuels production and distribution assets in Canada. For information on Advanced Biofuels Canada and our members, visit: www.advancedbiofuels.ca.
Ian Thomson
Advanced Biofuels Canada
