'Show Me, Don’t Tell Me': CleanBC Review Calls for More Made-in-B.C. Biofuels

VANCOUVER, CANADA, November 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Advanced Biofuels Canada Association (ABFC) congratulates the Province of British Columbia and the independent panel on the release of Rising to the Moment – Renewing CleanBC to improve affordability, strengthen the economy and ensure a cleaner future. The report sends a clear message: to align B.C.’s energy system with evolving global standards while protecting affordability, B.C. must accelerate the production and use of made-in-B.C. biofuels.“We extend our sincere thanks to co-chairs Merran Smith and Dan Woynillowicz for their thoughtful leadership. Their work is based on an axiom: ‘show me, don’t tell me.’ British Columbia’s clean fuels sector has demonstrated solid results since CleanBC was established in 2018; tomorrow’s growth will be powered by extending the scope and strength of the province’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard,” said Fred Ghatala, President. “Recognizing the contributions of past and present governments in establishing these programs, the BC-LCFS has avoided more than 27.5 million tonnes of emissions since 2010, driven record uptake of clean fuels, and has supported jobs in communities across the province.A strong call to expand biofuel production and use in British ColumbiaAmong the report’s seven priority actions, highlighted is the need to increase production of made-in-B.C. biofuels to meet ongoing low carbon fuel demand in transportation, marine, rail, and aviation sectors. The report notes that B.C.’s energy system depends on abundant, affordable renewable fuels – and liquid biofuels remain essential for hard-to-electrify transportation sectors.Key recommendations include:- Strengthening the BC low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) 2030 target and extending regulatory requirements to 2040 to provide long-term investment certainty;- Setting post-2030 LCFS jet-fuel targets that support domestic sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) production; and- Convening a task force with the federal government and industry partners to advance top opportunities for domestic renewable fuel production and government procurement, including air force procurement of locally produced SAF.The review underscores that strengthening CleanBC will deliver significant economic benefits for British Columbia. The panel notes that policies like the LCFS are proven tools, creating certainty for investors, accelerating innovation, and growing B.C.’s biofuel sector and broader clean energy economy. The panel also stresses that greater policy certainty and predictability are needed to attract private investment and to increase production of made-in-B.C. biofuels. “Advanced Biofuels Canada encourages collaboration across party lines to maintain the stability of policies like the LCFS. In today’s conflicted trade environment, clear policy signals protect jobs, attract investment, and support strong local economies across British Columbia. Long-term certainty gives businesses the confidence to invest, hire, and expand clean fuel production in the province,” said Ghatala.Background: The LCFS is one of B.C.’s and Canada’s most successful climate policies:- It avoided more than 27.5 Mt of GHGs since 2010, including 4.9 Mt in 2024;- B.C. is the Canadian leader in renewable diesel adoption – over 31% renewable fuel content in diesel and almost 10% renewable content in gasoline in 2024 ;- Under the update CleanBC 2.0 framework, the LCFS was amended to require a 30% reduction in carbon intensity of gasoline and diesel fuels by 2030;- In 2024, the LCFS was expanded to include jet fuel, requiring a 10% carbon-intensity reduction by 2030 and renewable blending starting in 2028; and- The LCFS program attracted new investment and supported clean fuel production jobs in Prince George, Burnaby, and Delta.Advanced Biofuels Canada is the national industry voice for producers, distributors, and technology providers of non-fossil, low carbon, and sustainable fuel replacements to gasoline, diesel, jet, and marine fuels. Our members operate over 45 billion litres of low carbon fuel production capacity globally and are significant suppliers to renewable and low carbon fuel in Canada and worldwide. For more information, visit www.advancedbiofuels.ca -30-

