DMV News You Can Use for June 2022

A Message from Director Robinson

As the summer travel season begins, I encourage everyone to be safe and follow the rules of the road. Additionally, when traveling in our beautiful city, please follow posted speed limits and watch for pedestrians and cyclists, particularly when approaching intersections. By taking these actions in the District, we can all help achieve the Mayor's Vision Zero goal to reach zero fatalities and serious injuries to travelers.

In this month's newsletter, we include some important tips to prevent heatstroke resulting from children being left in hot vehicles. We've all heard the tragic stories of young lives lost through vehicle heatstroke and following these tips may help prevent another sad headline.

Additionally, please read on to learn about DC DMV's support of the "Ford Driving Skills for Life" teen driving clinic recently held in Dulles, Va. I had the pleasure to attend one of the clinics and address new drivers committed to improving their driving skills, thus making the roadways safer for all of us.

I'm also proud to share that DC DMV recently received an award from the American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators (AAMVA) recognizing our Online Private Sale Vehicle Registration process implemented in 2021. Please read on to learn more.

Finally, I'm excited to announce DC DMV will host our first live video chat on Thursday, June 30 at 11 a.m. My leadership team and I will be broadcasting live on our social media channels for a full hour and we'll be available to answer your DMV specific questions. Please save the date!

Also, as a reminder, please join me for our DC DMV Live Chat the first Thursday of each month. I'll be online for a full hour to respond in real-time to any of your DC DMV-related questions. Our next online live chat is scheduled for Thursday, July 7 at 12 p.m. Spread the word!

Thank you for reading this edition of our newsletter. Enjoy and stay safe!

DMV News You Can Use - June 2022

Need Help? Ask DC DMV a Question!