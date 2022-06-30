Wearable Art – A Catalyst for Conversation
For these design trailblazers, sustainability is not a fashion fad. They have been creating collectible, one-of-a-kind, eco-conscious wearable art for decades.”FULLERTON, CA, 92833, June 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Throughout history jewelry has been used to convey non-verbal messages, whether marital status, social commentary, a celebration of notable events, or a direct political stance. Often wearable art has a more profound message than what initially meets the eye. Muck Curator and Sculpture to Wear proprietor Lisa M. Berman has put together an eye-popping exhibition of award-winning artists who convey a message with their creative work.
— Lisa M. Berman
The North Gallery features work by Teri Brudnak (Co-Designer of Star Trek The Next Generation Jewelry), Bridget Parlato, The Vigneri's, Marc Cohen, 2Roses, Greg Orloff, Swinda Reichelt, Sherri Madison -The Cardboard Queen (HBO show) and Emma Trask- Founder of Chrysalis Lab (stylist to Carrie Underwood). Painter Deborah Paswaters Gorgeous Goddess diptych painting will also be on view. All of the pieces in the exhibition are available for purchase. The exhibit is currently open and will run through July 16, 2022.
On Saturday, July 16th, Lisa M. Berman will moderate a panel of award-winning artists: 2Roses, Teri Brudnak, Swinda Reichelt, Greg Orloff, Emma Trask, Sherri Madison. This is a unique opportunity to hear from iconic artists, designers and stylists.
Following the panel, a curated collection of art jewelry pieces will be for sale. This pop-up sale will include work by from the panel & other artists: Marianna Baker, Marc Cohen, Bridget Parlato, Stevie Love, Lonna Keller, Yves Amu Klein, the Vigneri’s and Marsha Judd. Pieces range in price from $40 to $2000. A portion of all sales will support arts education programs at The Muck. If you are interested in purchasing artwork or would like to schedule a curatorial walk-through, please contact Lisa M. Berman at curator@themuck.org.
