Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,067 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 201,913 in the last 365 days.

State Police Expand Traffic Enforcement On I-83 To Baltimore City Line

Maryland State Police News Release

(PIKESVILLE, MD) – Starting July 1, 2022, Maryland State Police will extend patrol responsibilities on Interstate 83 from the Baltimore County line to Fayette Street in Baltimore City.

Three law enforcement agencies in Maryland and the Baltimore Police Department have entered into an agreement to provide concurrent jurisdiction over I-83 and Route 295 in Baltimore City starting tomorrow.  The three police agencies include the Maryland Department of State Police (MDSP), the Maryland Transportation Authority (MDTA) Police and the Maryland Capitol Police.

Currently, Maryland State Police are responsible for calls for service on I-83 from the Pennsylvania line to the Baltimore County/Baltimore City line. Starting at midnight, Maryland state troopers from the Golden Ring Barrack will extend criminal and traffic enforcement to the end of I-83 at Fayette Street.  The Maryland Department of Transportation’s Coordinated Highways Action Response Team (CHART) will provide assistance with road closures and detours.

MDTA Police will assume patrol responsibilities and conduct criminal and traffic enforcement on Route 295 within the Baltimore City limits. MDTA Police will respond to calls for service on Route 295 from Bush Street to the Baltimore County line.

The Maryland Capitol Police has been given the same enforcement authority on both roadways. They will provide concurrent law enforcement upon request by MDSP or MDTA.

Police resources are working around the clock to keep our state safe. Citizens are reminded that in the event of emergency, people should still call 9-1-1 for service.  

###

CONTACT:    Office of Media Communications

                    msp.media@maryland.gov

You just read:

State Police Expand Traffic Enforcement On I-83 To Baltimore City Line

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.