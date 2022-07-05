Syntrio Releases Impactful New eLearning Series to Prevent Human Trafficking
Modern training courses combat the widespread exploitation of vulnerable people around the world
A civil and respectful workplace is an essential building block to creating a better world where everyone is valued.”DEERFIELD, IL, UNITED STATES, July 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Syntrio, a global leader in governance, risk, compliance, and human resource solutions that help more than 6,000 organizations make the workplace a better place announced the release of a new elearning series to prevent the exploitation of vulnerable people around the world.
— Tom O’Keefe, President and CEO, Syntrio
Organizations face an increased risk of association with human trafficking. This pervasive and widespread crime, also known as modern slavery, involves the exploitation of vulnerable people. The at-risk group is growing due to pandemic health issues and job instability, global economic uncertainty, food supply chain issues, extreme weather conditions and armed conflicts.
With approximately 25 million human trafficking victims globally in almost every industry, businesses are wise to be concerned and vigilant, and those with suppliers, contractors, and recruiting firms in other countries have increased exposure.
Syntrio’s new human trafficking elearning series complements its extensive ethics and compliance library and helps organizations recognize and address human trafficking in the workplace and across the globe. The series includes microlearning and foundational learning courses that address the surprisingly high rates of trafficking that affect nearly every industry, including farming, food processing, construction, hospitality, retail, product assembly and manufacturing.
“Deceitful labor practices, withheld pay, extreme and unsafe working conditions, child labor, and sex trafficking remain persistent problems within the supply chains of many companies,” said Jason Lunday, Chief Learning Officer, Syntrio. “This modern elearning series has been created to combat the widespread exploitation of people around the world.”
Syntrio’s impactful new series explains the types of trafficking and techniques used against victims, and global laws and initiatives designed to prevent and stop trafficking. The series highlights the risks businesses face from human trafficking, the practices used by unscrupulous or careless businesses, and important efforts that can be taken to prevent it from occurring across service and supply chains.
Following are the course titles included in each of the three new Global Series, United States Series, and U.S. Contractor Series:
- Human Trafficking Fundamentals
- Human Trafficking: Introduction
- Human Trafficking: The Business Context
- Human Trafficking: The Supply Chain
“Our perspective is that a civil and respectful workplace is an essential building block to creating a better world where everyone is valued,” said Thomas O’Keefe, President and CEO, Syntrio. “Syntrio is fortunate to have the opportunity to prevent the exploitation of vulnerable people around the world.”
Visit syntrio.com for more information about human trafficking and including and other valuable industry resources.
About Syntrio
Syntrio is a global leader in governance, risk, compliance and human resource solutions that help more than 6,000 organizations make the workplace a better place – one organization, one culture, one person at a time. Easy, affordable and innovative Syntrio solutions include a robust employee experience platform, reporting hotline and case management system, and more than 1,000 elearning courses in Employment Law and Harassment, Ethics and Compliance, Diversity and Inclusion, Health and Safety, Business Skills and Cybersecurity. For more information visit syntrio.com.
