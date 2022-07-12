Fastway® Trailer Products Releases New Product: The SIMPLE WEIGH™ Tongue Scale

The Fastway® SIMPLE WEIGH™ Tongue Weight Scale helps you know your tongue weight to balance your load, providing a safer, more confident tow.

Fastway is pleased to announce its newest towing product, the SIMPLE WEIGH™ Tongue Scale. Find your tongue weight with ease with this helpful towing accessory.

If a trailer does not have sufficient tongue weight it can more easily become unstable while towing.” — Jason Harper, Progress Mfg. Product Engineer Manager

PROVO, UT, UNITED STATES, July 12, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fastway is pleased to announce its newest towing product, the SIMPLE WEIGH™ Tongue Scale. This innovative product allows trailer owners to find their tongue weight with ease, for more confident and safer towing.Tongue weight is the downward force of the trailer on the hitch ball of the tow vehicle. With a correct tongue weight, trailer owners can enjoy improved steering, better braking control, and reduced trailer sway.Even trailer owners with significant towing experience can benefit by knowing and adjusting their tongue weight before each tow. Trailer tongue weight changes as weight is added or removed from the trailer, or if the weight in the trailer is moved from the front to the back of the trailer. When cargo weight is moved to the back of the trailer, tongue weight decreases. When weight is moved to the front of the trailer, tongue weight increases.“Tongue weight is best measured with a scale directly under the coupler (not under the tongue jack) with the trailer in a level position,” says Matthew Barnes, Progress Mfg. Product Engineer. “Correct tongue weight is critical to towing safely.”Designed to fit every coupler size, the SIMPLE WEIGH is the faster and easier way to safely measure tongue weight. For most trailers, tongue weight should be 10-15% of the total trailer weight.“If a trailer does not have sufficient tongue weight it can more easily become unstable while towing. If there is too much tongue weight, the tow vehicle's rear axle can be overloaded causing possible component failure,” said Jason Harper, Progress Mfg. Product Engineer Manager. “This unloads the front axle reducing steering, braking and visibility making the tow vehicle less stable and controllable.”The SIMPLE WEIGH comes preassembled, and is easily placed under the trailer coupler, for simple and easy measurements. It can measure up to 2100 lb., providing tongue weight measurements of even the heaviest trailers.For more information on the SIMPLE WEIGH, see contact information below.Phone: 877.523.9103Fax: 801.377.6616Email: info@fastwaytrailer.comAdditional Resources:About Fastway Trailer ProductsFastwayTrailer Products pioneers and creates industry-leading towing products . The products are built-to-last and eliminate trailer hassles by making it easy to hook up, unhook, change tow vehicles or trailers. Each product is designed and tested in the U.S.A, including built-in sway control hitches, state-of-the-art ball mounts, unparalleled scale measuring, and smarter towing gear. Fastway Trailer Products are the faster and easier towing solutions.

Why is tongue weight so important?