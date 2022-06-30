Submit Release
Mr. Favourite Plantain Chips Come in Three Flavors

American consumers realize that sugar-riddled snacks are unhealthy, which is why Mr. Favourite Plantain Chips are the perfect snack for the post-pandemic era.

The main ingredient in Mr. Favourite chips is green plantains, which are a great source of fiber, vitamins, and minerals.

Mr. Favourite Plantain Chips are sugar-free, 100 percent vegan, gluten-free, and trans-fat-free.

Green Plantains are the Key Healthy Ingredient

We have three popular flavors and three simple ingredients -- green plantains, canola oil, and salt.”
— Ani Paulose, founder of the Canadian-based Mr. Favourite
BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mr. Favourite Plantain Chips, which are rolling out in the U.S., come in three flavors: Original, Sour Cream and Onion, and Chilli Garlic.

“We have three popular flavors and three simple ingredients -- green plantains, canola oil, and salt,” said Ani Paulose, founder of the Canadian-based Mr. Favourite. “We believe consumers want ingredients that they understand.”

The key ingredient is green plantains, which originally come from Southeast Asia.

Paulose said plantains became a staple in many tropical countries and have finally gone mainstream in the United States.

“Some people call green plantains a superfood because it is a great source of fiber, vitamins, and minerals,” Paulose said. “Green plantains contain Potassium, Vitamin A, Vitamin C, Vitamin B-6, and Magnesium.”

WebMD says a 100-gram serving of plantains provides 31 percent of the daily recommended intake of Vitamin C, and 23 percent of Vitamin A, both of which are antioxidants.

“Plantains also are used to naturally manage diabetes, high blood pressure, and constipation according to WebMD,” Paulose said.

Healthline.com lists several reasons green plantains are considered a superfood: They are nutritious, good for digestive health, help in weight management, high in antioxidants, and good for the heart.

“Yes, green plantains are healthy,” Paulose said. “They are great for your heart because plantains have a high amount of Potassium and the fiber helps lower your cholesterol.”

Paulose said that Vitamin C is an antioxidant that may strengthen the immune system.

“Overall, green plantains make a great addition to your diet,” he added.

Mr. Favourite Plantain Chips are already popular in Canada and are now available on Walmart.com and OneLavi.com.

Mr. Favourite Plantain Chips are now available on Walmart.com and OneLavi.com, a boutique health, wellness, and beauty website.

For more information, visit mrfavourite.com.

Robert Grant
InHealth Media
+1 561-544-0719
