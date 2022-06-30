WYDOT, contractor to begin signalization project in Laramie

LARAMIE, Wyo. — Crews with the Wyoming Department of Transportation and Advanced Electrical Contracting, Inc. are scheduled to begin a signalization project at the intersection of US Highway 287/3rd Street and Flint Street on Tuesday, July 5th, weather permitting.

The project includes removing concrete corners at the intersection, boring, installing conduit, installing traffic signals, restriping the intersection, and other miscellaneous work.

Delays at the intersection are expected due to lane closures while work is being conducted. Be sure to follow traffic control when moving through the work zone.

Drivers are encouraged to slow down through the intersection and watch for workers close to the road. When crews are striping, watch for wet paint and slow-moving equipment.

In any work zone, motorists are asked to buckle up and avoid driving distracted.

This project is expected to be complete by September 2022. All project timelines are subject to material availability and weather conditions.