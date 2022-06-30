Trenton Fire and Emergency Services Becomes Autism Certified to Better Assist Community

Trenton Fire and Emergency Services enhance first responders’ knowledge and ability to assist autistic individuals during times of emergency.

TRENTON, NJ, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Trenton Fire and Emergency Services has earned the Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) designation granted by the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES) to enhance first responders’ knowledge and ability to assist autistic and sensory-sensitive individuals during times of emergency. The IBCCES’ program provides firefighters and first responders with scenario-based training to better understand and approach individuals who may be autistic and communicate effectively with individuals who might need assistance.

“It’s an incredible honor to announce that the Trenton Fire Department is now a Certified Autism Center™,” said Mayor Gusciora. “The goal is for our City’s services to provide the highest degree of professional service through adapting to the ever-changing world around us while honoring the time-tested traditions the department was built upon. Becoming a Certified Autism Center™ is the latest example of our City’s departments doing just that.”

According to the CDC, 1 in 44 children are diagnosed with autism in the US, and a growing number of individuals also have sensory sensitivities or are receiving diagnoses later in life. The need for training and understanding among first responders and law enforcement has never been greater to ensure they clearly understand how to communicate, approach, and assist autistic individuals.

“Partnering with the Trenton Fire and Emergency Services to build a community that is both safe and welcoming to all is IBCCES’ mission. This designation demonstrates their dedication to providing the best possible care for autistic individuals and ensuring that they are able to respond appropriately in urgent situations,” said Myron Pincomb, IBCCES Board Chairman.

For more than 20 years, IBCCES has been a leader in cognitive disorder training and certification for healthcare, education, and corporate professionals around the globe. IBCCES programs include evidence-based content as well as the perspectives of autistic individuals, alongside other resources, ongoing support, and renewal requirements to ensure there is continued learning and a lasting impact.

IBCCES also created CertifiedAutismCenter.com, as a free online resource for families that lists certified locations and professionals. Each organization listed on the site has met Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) requirements.

About IBCCES

Delivering The Global Standard for Training and Certification in The Field of Cognitive Disorders – IBCCES provides a series of certifications that empower professionals to be leaders in their field and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. These programs are recognized around the world as the leading benchmark for training and certification in the areas of autism and other cognitive disorders.

About Trenton Fire and Emergency Services

Trenton Fire and Emergency Services are one of the nation's oldest departments. Since our inception, we have been committed to excellence by providing comprehensive emergency services, fire prevention, hazard mitigation, and water rescue by engaging our diverse community and visitors in a compassionate and professional capacity. It is important to our department that we follow our core values of excellence, courage, community, diversity, and service. Becoming a CAC displays our dedication to excellence by following our core values as well as adapting them to our communities needs.