RE: US RT 7 CLOSED - PITTSFORD
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Rutland Barracks
Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
UPDATE – Road is still closed, Northbound and Southbound traffic is being rerouted via W Creek Rd at this time
US RT 7 in the area of Kendall Hill Rd in Pittsford is closed at this time due to a tractor trailer crash.
This incident is expected to last for an extended period of time. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should avoid the area and expect delays.
Please drive carefully.