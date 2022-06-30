RE: US RT 7 CLOSED - PITTSFORD

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Rutland Barracks

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

UPDATE – Road is still closed, Northbound and Southbound traffic is being rerouted via W Creek Rd at this time

US RT 7 in the area of Kendall Hill Rd in Pittsford is closed at this time due to a tractor trailer crash.

This incident is expected to last for an extended period of time. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should avoid the area and expect delays.

Please drive carefully.